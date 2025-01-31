Dubai: 2 doctors win Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Medical Excellence

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Two doctors from Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have won awards at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medical Excellence Awards 2024, organised by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.

The two doctors won in the categories of 'Medical Innovation' and 'Distinguished in the Health Sector.' They presented research and programmes that contribute to enhancing healthcare for diabetes patients.

The list of winners also included two doctors who graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Dr Fathia Fardallah Al-Awadhi, Consultant and Head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Department and Director of Medical Departments at Dubai Hospital, affiliated with Dubai Health Authority, won the award in the 'Distinguished in the Health Sector' category.

Dr Mohammed Hassanein, Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Consultant Endocrinologist at Dubai Healthcare City, won the award in the 'Medical Innovation' category for his study titled 'Diabetes Risk Calculator and Ramadan Fasting'.