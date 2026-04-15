Smoother traffic, less travel time in 18 Dubai areas after major road upgrades

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a project to construct road connections across 18 residential areas in the emirate, reducing journey times by up to 40 per cent in those locations.

The project spans a total of 13km and includes traffic enhancements, with the provision of roadside parking spaces, pavements and street lighting.

RTA said that the new connections have improved road connectivity and facilitated vehicle access to and from residential areas, particularly by paving previously unpaved roads. This has helped ease traffic flow and provide a smoother and safer driving experience for motorists.

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The authority added that the project comes as part of its ongoing efforts to meet the demands of urban expansion and population growth across Dubai through continuous road and infrastructure development.

According to RTA, these efforts aim to enhance the emirate’s urban landscape, improve residents quality of life, and achieve the highest standards of traffic safety, ensuring Dubai’s roads remain among the most efficient and highest-quality for users.

Hamad Al Shehhi, director of roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, said the project was implemented in phases covering 18 residential areas, including Al Khawaneej 1, Al Barsha South 1, Nad Shamma, Jumeirah 1, Za’abeel 1, Al Rashidiya, Muhaisnah 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Hudaiba, Al Quoz 1 and 3, Al Satwa, Al Twar 1, Mirdif, Umm Ramool, Umm Suqeim 1, Al Mizhar 1 and 2.

He added that the initiative reflects RTA’s vision to be the world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility, while continuing to improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall performance of Dubai’s road network.