Dubai: 170 vehicles impounded for unsafe gas cylinder transport

About 170 vehicles were impounded and more than 1,000 violations were recorded following field inspections targeting household gas distribution operations in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

“Household gas distribution is a critical activity with direct implications on the environment, public health, and safety. It requires strict oversight to ensure full compliance with licensing requirements and identify counterfeit or untraceable gas cylinders, thereby avoiding serious potential risks,” said Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Licensing Agency.

The RTA and other relevant authorities conducted 4,322 field inspections targeting household gas distribution operations that resulted in the issuance of 1,098 violations. The violations were recorded from 2023 until the first half of 2025.

Al Ramsi noted “among the most serious violations recorded were the possession of counterfeit or unverified gas cylinders, and the unauthorised practice of transport and rental activities without the necessary permits. Approximately 170 non-compliant vehicles were impounded over the course of these operations.”

Al Ramsi urged all establishments involved in household gas distribution to fully adhere to the applicable laws and regulations and to ensure the use of only licensed vehicles for such activities.

He added authorities will continue to conduct “rigorous inspection campaigns and would take decisive legal action against violators to safeguard public safety”.

Confiscated minibus

Meanwhile, Dubai Police announced on Monday the confiscation of a minibus in Al Quoz Industrial Area that had been modified to transport dozens of gas cylinders. The minibus was intercepted during a traffic patrol inspection campaign.

Officers found that the vehicle’s seats had been removed to make space for the cylinders, creating what they described as a “serious risk” to drivers and road users.

“A collision, leak or unsafe storage could lead to devastating fires or explosions,” Brigadier Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, warned, adding: “Transporting hazardous materials without approval is a criminal offence that can result in severe consequences.