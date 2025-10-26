  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 05:05 | DXB clear.png30.4°C

Dubai: 150 housing units to be built yearly for low-income citizens

Dubai is also moving forward with a larger strategy to develop over 17,000 residential units for working professionals in both the public and private sectors

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 6:11 PM

Top Stories

Look: Cultural parade, live music mark Dubai’s grand celebration of UAE-India bond

Look: Cultural parade, live music mark Dubai’s grand celebration of UAE-India bond

Dubai’s new art museum floats on water: All you need to know about Duma

Dubai’s new art museum floats on water: All you need to know about Duma

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Dubai will construct 150 housing units every year under the 'Bayti' initiative to support low-income Emiratis. The project aims to provide suitable homes, enabling citizens to build or complete housing that meets their needs while promoting family stability.

The Bayti initiative committee recently met at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) headquarters, where they approved the annual construction plan.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Teen sensation Nagasaki dominates field at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

thumb-image

Elite Group expands Soueast UAE footprint with 3rd outlet opening

thumb-image

Mindfire Technologies CTO Rejeesh Kumar featured as keynote speaker at MSP Global 2025 in Barcelona

thumb-image

Association of IT Experts announces AITEX Summit Fall 2025 focused on deployable AI solutions

thumb-image

Core Nutritionals and Unmatched strengthen UAE presence with Vivandi distribution partnership

 

This project builds on earlier housing initiatives. In March, plans were announced for units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments offered at affordable rents. The first phase covers six sites in Al Mueisim 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial 5, and Al Leyan 1, on a total of 1.46 million square metres allocated by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai is also moving forward with a larger strategy to develop over 17,000 residential units for working professionals in both the public and private sectors.