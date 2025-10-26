Dubai: 150 housing units to be built yearly for low-income citizens

Dubai will construct 150 housing units every year under the 'Bayti' initiative to support low-income Emiratis. The project aims to provide suitable homes, enabling citizens to build or complete housing that meets their needs while promoting family stability.

The Bayti initiative committee recently met at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) headquarters, where they approved the annual construction plan.

This project builds on earlier housing initiatives. In March, plans were announced for units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments offered at affordable rents. The first phase covers six sites in Al Mueisim 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial 5, and Al Leyan 1, on a total of 1.46 million square metres allocated by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai is also moving forward with a larger strategy to develop over 17,000 residential units for working professionals in both the public and private sectors.