Dubai: 15 students to win Dh20,000 each as new scholarship announced

This opportunity is open to all students, whether in school or in university and they can enrol in their dream school, institute, academy or online course

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM

This Dubai Summer Surprises, Dubai’s beloved characters Modesh and Dana are spreading joy by giving students and families a boost for the upcoming academic year, through the much-awaited Modesh Scholarship.

This amazing opportunity is open to all students, whether in school or in university. The Modesh Scholarship will allow 15 lucky students across the city to win up to Dh20,000 each and enrol in their dream school, institute, academy or online course. No matter the mode of study, Modesh and Dana are ready to support students with all their educational needs.

To get a chance to participate in this amazing promotion, simply spend Dh200 or more at participating Nakheel malls between August 17 and 31 and present your receipts at the customer service desk to get raffle tickets to the draw.

Participating malls include family favourites, such as: Ibn Battuta Mall and Circle Mall, and Pavilions in International City, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Al Furjan West, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Park East.

What’s more, keep an eye out at these Nakheel malls and pavilions over the coming weeks for the chance to meet Modesh and Dana themselves, as they tour around, spreading joy throughout the city.

Enjoy the ultimate summer extravaganza filled with incredible surprises, unmissable retail offers, diverse culinary delights, and endless entertainment this Dubai Summer Surprises, running until 3 September. For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media channels, and www.mydss.ae. Stay updated with all things Modesh World at @mymodesh.

Dubai Summer Surprises is supported by key sponsor RAKBANK MasterCard and Strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

