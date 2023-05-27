Dubai: 13-year-old becomes police officer for a day, gets to ride in luxury patrol car

He learnt how a typical duty goes at the Dubai Police's Al Muraqqabat station, the first traditional police station to have undergone smart transformation

Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 1:39 PM

Thirteen-year-old Hussain Yousef Merza got an opportunity of a lifetime: He was able to serve as a Dubai Police officer for a day. Not only did he learn how a police station works, he also got a chance to ride in a luxury police patrol car.

The initiative, which is part of the Dubai Police’s endeavours to spread happiness and positivity, granted Hussain's wish to become a cop. He was stationed at Al Muraqqabat Police Station for one day.

As part of the 'School Security' initiative, the special activity was organised by the Security Awareness Department of the General Department of Community Happiness — in collaboration with the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Al Muraqqabat Police Station.

This scheme hoped to spread and promote the concept of community policing at all educational levels, and at the same time raise awareness among educational institutions, staff, and parents about laws and regulations related to students.

Sgt Manal Al Juhari, coordinator of the School Security initiative at Al Muraqqabat Police Station, explained that the programme helps students learn about the tasks and smart procedures on the site — which is the first traditional police station to have undergone a smart transformation. Dubai Police plan to turn all of its stations into smart hubs that operate 24/7 without human intervention.

Col Khalifa Ali Rashed, deputy director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, presented a souvenir to Hussein and encouraged him to strive for success in school to achieve his aspirations.

This is not the first time that Dubai Police have fulfilled the wishes of youngsters wanting to become officers.

In September last year, a 4-year-old boy also became an officer for a day. Dubai Police also gifted him a police uniform and gave him a ride in one of their supercars.

In October, a child of determination had his dream fulfilled and got a guided tour of the smart police station.

