Dubai: 10 injured after bus crashes into vehicle in tunnel

A spate of traffic accidents in Dubai on Wednesday left one woman died and at least 12 people injured in three separate incidents, Dubai Police said on Thursday.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui said the accidents happened due to traffic law violations, including jaywalking, excessive speeding, and failing to abide by lane discipline.
"The first accident occurred early morning at Al Karama Tunnel, when a bus crashed into a light vehicle causing 10 minor injuries," he explained.
Brig. Al Mazroui further explained that the second accident involved two light vehicles on Umm Suqeim Road opposite Dubai Hills.
"The accident was due to failure to abide by lane discipline, and it resulted in two minor and mild injuries," he confirmed.
He added that a woman was killed in a run-over accident on Al Khail Road. He noted that the deceased was trying to cross the highway from an undesignated area.
The director of Dubai Traffic Police warned against excessive speeding, improper overtaking, sudden swerving and being distracted while driving. He also urged members of the public to abide by traffic laws and regulations at all times, as these are vital to protecting the lives of road users and properties.
