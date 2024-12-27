Dubai: 1 new offer to be unveiled daily at different locations during DSF

Its the best time to shop in Dubai, and avid shoppers will have the chance to hunt for exclusive offers every single day during the city's shopping festival that runs until February 2.

Dubai Shopping Festival's Daily Surprises offer irresistible shopping sales and discounts from 25 to 75 per cent beside brilliant bargains across some of the world’s most iconic fashion and beauty brands throughout the duration of the festival.

Each day of the festival, one brand or retailer at a single location unveils an exclusive promotion, running from 10am until stocks last.

The daily surprises will be revealed 24-hours in advance on the Dubai Shopping Festival website and @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.