Dubai launches $1-million global AI film award, Dh50-million initiative for influencers

A $1-million award for films generated by artificial intelligence, the largest and first of its kind, was announced by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, on Wednesday. He also unveiled a Dh50-million Influencers Accelerator Programme designed to support creators and accelerate their global growth during the preparatory meetings for the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 at Creator HQ in Dubai.

The AI film award, in collaboration with Google Gemini, will recognise the best AI-generated short films that demonstrate creativity, realism, and alignment with humanitarian messages. The top 10 entries will be showcased during the summit, and full competition details will be announced in September.

Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Director of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, explained the purpose of the AI film award, saying it celebrates fully AI-generated films, from ideation and storytelling to scripting and post-production.

“This award is a first step in showcasing what can be achieved when creativity meets AI,” Al Hammadi said. “We are excited to partner with Google Gemini, who share our vision for exploring the future of content creation.”

She added that the judging process will be based on storytelling, creativity, integration of AI, execution, and alignment with the theme in delivering a humanitarian message. Submission criteria and film duration will be announced within the next two weeks.

Al Gergawi said the fourth edition of the summit will feature more than 400 speakers. It will be held from January 9 to 11, 2026, across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme 'Content for Good', and is expected to reach over three billion people worldwide.

Programmes for content creators

Other announcements included a second version of the UAE’s investment programme with content creators to finance and mentor new talent, as well as partnerships with major platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat.

The Dh50 million Creators Ventures Programme was also announced to support innovative projects by content creators, fund joint ventures, and back initiatives that empower the next generation of creative entrepreneurs. The programme aims to drive projects with global, cultural and economic impact while also promoting content with positive social influence.

As part of its second edition, the summit also launched the Content Creators Accelerator Programme, a hands-on track under the Ventures Programme. This program will incubate individual creators and content companies, providing funding, mentorship, and opportunities to pitch ideas to leading investors and global partners to help take their projects worldwide.

Al Gergawi said the event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, has grown from a regional gathering into “a global platform for shaping the future, supporting creatives, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global communications partner.”

New pavilion for content creation companies

For the first time, the summit will host a dedicated Content Creation Companies Pavilion, providing space for around 100 SMEs, including startups founded by content creators, to showcase ideas, secure deals, and network.

Each entrepreneur will have a platform to present their work, fostering collaboration and innovation in the content sector.