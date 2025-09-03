Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

A crash on Emirates Road on Monday afternoon left one motorist dead and two others injured, the Dubai Police confirmed on Wednesday. The injuries were described as “moderate to minor".

The three-vehicle collision happened just beyond the Dubai Club Bridge on the way to Sharjah. Police said it was caused by a driver following too closely, a violation often linked to serious traffic accidents. An image released by the authorities showed the mangled remains of a sedan and a mini truck.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the crash was reported at 1.30pm. “Preliminary investigations indicate that one driver did not leave enough distance from the vehicle in front, leading to the collision,” he said.

Citing official statistics, Brigadier Jumaa noted that rear-end crashes due to insufficient spacing are among the most frequent on Dubai roads. “This violation can lead to serious or even fatal accidents. Maintaining a safe distance is a vital aspect of defensive driving, essential for preserving lives and property. Under federal traffic laws, offenders face a Dh400 fine and four black points,” he added.

According to RoadSafetyUAE, tailgating is the third biggest killer on UAE roads, as confirmed by Ministry of Interior data. The group stresses that drivers should follow the three-second rule under normal conditions: when the vehicle ahead passes a fixed point, you should only reach that point after counting to three. In poor visibility - such as rain, fog or sandstorms - the rule should be extended to five seconds to give motorists enough time to react and prevent deadly rear-end collisions.

In March, the Dubai Police told Khaleej Times they would use radars to monitor tailgating offences and issue fines. Last year, the police said they would impound vehicles for up to 30 days for multiple traffic offences, including tailgating.