Dubai: 1 Billion Followers Summit names Anas Bukhash as ambassador for third edition

Themed 'Content for Good,' the event will take place from January 11 to 13, 2025

By WAM

Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 5:17 PM

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest gathering of content creators, has named Emirati entrepreneur and content creator Anas Bukhash as an ambassador for its third edition.

Themed "Content for Good," the Summit will take place in Dubai from 11th to 13th January, 2025.


Anas Bukhash joins a list of ambassadors previously announced for the event, including Ahmed El Ghandour, Anas Marwah and Asalah Maleh, who will be representing and promoting the event via social media, raising awareness of its aims and mission, and encouraging the audience to be part of its various initiatives.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Alia AlHammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, said, "The 1 Billion Followers Summit is amplifying its commitment to positive change in the digital media landscape, regionally and globally, by partnering with influential media personalities as ambassadors. These individuals will leverage their platforms to amplify the Summit's mission and aims while broadening its reach to a wider audience."

"The Summit offers a unique platform for our ambassadors to share their expertise and creativity with a global audience," she added. "Through engaging discussions and networking opportunities, they'll connect with fellow content creators, investors, and industry experts, fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the digital media landscape. This exchange of ideas and perspectives will not only benefit the ambassadors themselves but also contribute to the advancement of the industry as a whole."

Considered among the top key opinion leaders in the Middle East, Emirati entrepreneur and content creator Anas Bukhash, who earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University in the USA, has launched his popular YouTube talk show, #ABtalks, in June 2018. The show, which also streams on Netflix, features insightful interviews with prominent figures from various fields, including celebrities, business leaders, and fellow influencers, with notable guests like Bill Gates.

Bukhash has cultivated a loyal following of more than 7 million across social media platforms and over 2.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which recorded 4.4 billion impressions, 227 million views and over 50 million hours of watch time.

Leveraging its online presence, ambassadors 1 Billion Followers Summit will offer creative content, including posts, photos and videos relating to the Summit, its vision and future aspirations. Such contributions aim to highlight the event's accomplishments as well as showcase the opportunities it offers to participating individuals and businesses.

With its sights set on inspiring a billion-strong audience, the 1 Billion Followers Summit brings together the world's leading content creators and social media pioneers to explore how new media, as a powerful creative industry, can fuel national economies and advance sustainable development goals worldwide.

