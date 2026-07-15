Du confirms call services 'fully restored', app to be back shortly after system update

Du, a local telecom operator in the UAE, on Wednesday said that it has "carried out a planned system update" to enhance customer experience.

The operator in a statement informed its customers that call services are "now fully restored and operating normally". However, the Du application it said, would be "available again shortly".

On opening the Du application, customers are able to see a white screen with the message "our team is currently working hard to improve the app". The graphic of a red signal is also displayed above the message.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The message on the app adds, "we will be back soon. We appreciate your patience."

During heightened regional tensions in March, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) announced it was offering free 15GB data and unlimited outgoing calls to UAE residents who were stranded outside the country due to flight suspensions.

The UAE’s second telecom operator said it had activated a free 15GB roaming data bundle for its customers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with unlimited outgoing calls and 500 incoming minutes.

Starting today (Thursday), this special offer is valid for three days.

It also confirmed that its operational readiness and confirmed infrastructure and core systems were operating normally amid ongoing regional military conflicts involving the US, Israel and Iran.