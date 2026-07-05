Drug use abroad can still land travellers in legal trouble in UAE, experts warn

Legal experts have warned that consuming drugs abroad does not eliminate the risk of legal action in the UAE, stressing that individuals may still face prosecution if narcotic substances are detected in their system upon entering or returning to the country.

The central issue, they said, is not where the consumption took place, but whether traces of prohibited substances are found within UAE jurisdiction. This factor can be sufficient to trigger criminal liability under national law.

Salah Alrashdi, legal consultant at Al Azm Legal Consultancy, said cases involving suspected drug use often hinge on a key evidentiary challenge — proving where consumption occurred.

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“The key issue is proving where the consumption occurred,” Alrashdi said. “If narcotic substances are detected while the individual is in the UAE, authorities may proceed based on the fact that the person is present within the country's jurisdiction.”

Alrashdi cited a real-life case involving a young man who became involved in a late-night altercation. Police officers responding to the incident noticed suspicious circumstances, including injuries and blood at the scene, prompting further checks.

"When authorities carried out a medical examination, narcotic substances were detected in his system," Alrashdi said. "At that point, the question was not where the drugs had been consumed, but whether the person was found to have used narcotic substances."

He noted that many people mistakenly believe that consuming drugs abroad shields them from legal consequences in the UAE.

"The misconception many people have is that if drug use took place abroad, there can be no consequences inside the UAE," he said. "What people need to understand is that the legal assessment is based on the presence of the substance when the individual is within the UAE."

Igor Abalov, Managing Partner at Lawford Legal Advisors LLC-FZ, said UAE law treats drug consumption as a standalone criminal offence, separate from possession, trafficking, or distribution.

He pointed to Article 12 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, which prohibits the use of narcotic or psychotropic substances except for approved medical treatment.

Abalov said that under the legal framework, the presence of drug metabolites in a person's body can form the basis of criminal liability, regardless of where the substance was consumed.

"The fact that cannabis is legal in countries such as Canada or the Netherlands has no legal relevance before a UAE court," he said. "The law does not provide an exception based on the legality of the substance in another jurisdiction."

He added that drug metabolites can remain detectable long after consumption, particularly in the case of cannabis, where traces may be found in urine for weeks and in hair samples for months.

Legal experts also warned that travellers often underestimate the circumstances under which drug testing may occur. Tests may be ordered during criminal investigations, traffic accidents, certain workplace checks, medical examinations, or, in some cases, at border entry points where authorities have grounds for suspicion.

Hasan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the issue is more nuanced than many travellers realise.

While the legality of a substance abroad does not automatically protect a person from scrutiny inside the UAE, he noted that each case remains subject to investigation and judicial assessment.

Elhais said UAE law allows authorities to investigate when prohibited substances are detected in a person's body but raises questions about where the consumption occurred. Prosecutors and courts may ultimately examine the circumstances of the case.

He also stressed that foreign prescriptions do not automatically exempt travellers from UAE regulations, particularly for controlled medications, which are subject to specific approval and import requirements.

The experts agreed that one of the biggest misconceptions among travellers is the belief that drug use outside the UAE becomes legally irrelevant once they return.

Instead, they warned that individuals who consume narcotics abroad, even in countries where such substances are legal, may still face legal scrutiny if traces remain detectable after they enter the UAE.