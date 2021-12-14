Drug addicts can anonymously register for rehab in Abu Dhabi

Interactive sessions focussed on strategies that can help media counter fake news
The Abu Dhabi Police have said that drug addicts can anonymously apply to enter rehab as part of an initiative called ‘Forsat Amal’, which means ‘A Chance for Hope’ in Arabic.
Individuals of all nationalities can apply on https://forsa.adpolice.gov.ae/ar and www.adpolice.gov.ae or via the Abu Dhabi Police smart app.
Brig Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, director of Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, said the digital service allows addicts to request treatment “in a way that ensures complete confidentiality”.
A range of awareness programmes will also be rolled out as part of the initiative and in coordination with various institutions and community members. Forsat Amal will also work to reinforce community partnerships to help reduce substance abuse.
Lt-Col Mohammed Salem Al Ameri, deputy director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, Al Ain Region, added that the service comes within Abu Dhabi Police efforts to lend a helping hand to drug addicts who are ready for treatment.
The police force also aims to use the initiative to raise awareness of the harmful effects of addictive narcotic substances across its social media platforms.
