12 years lost: How this Dubai man battled drugs, and a life of fear, pain

Abdullah shared how he became isolated, abandoned by everyone, and shunned by society, with people pointing and whispering, 'He’s a drug addict’

Published: Thu 4 Sept 2025, 7:35 PM

'Still so much I want to accomplish': Remembering the iconic Giorgio Armani

Watch: Heavy rain hits parts of Dubai; motorists urged to drive with caution

UAE: Crying daily at work? You could be 'quiet cracking', experts say

Abdullah lost 12 precious years of his life to drug addiction. He became isolated, abandoned by everyone, and shunned by society, with people pointing and whispering, 'He's a drug addict'.

On the 'Recovered' podcast by Dubai Police, hosted by Mahra Al Marzouqi, Abdullah shared how he reclaimed his life. He discussed the most formidable challenges he faced and how he discovered light after a long period of darkness, and ultimately found hope and determination.

He recalled the moment it all began — when he downplayed a theatrical performance in front of a friend, pretending to use drugs. That friend offered him pills without hesitation, and Abdullah, drawn in by curiosity, accepted. From that moment, things spiralled out of his hands.

Dubai Police shared Abdullah's story to create awareness among youngsters and parents about the dangers of drug abuse.

While trapped in addiction, Abdullah was alone. In a small house stripped of all necessities, empty of furniture and food, he watched people move through life. He feels detached from the world unfolding before him, resigned to merely observe, filled with dread, fear, and pain over what his existence has become.

Memories of his family, friends, and the life he once cherished flood his mind, but he is quickly pulled back into his harsh reality, where he is held captive by a single companion that never leaves his side: drugs. This companion has stripped away his health, strength, and family, plunging him into an abyss of darkness he never imagined possible.

Abdullah said, "It was a beginning whose end I never anticipated... I found myself trapped in fear, pain, and a profound sense of loss. My body grew weak, my health deteriorated, and I started seeing faces that weren't there, hearing phantom voices.

"Terrifying hallucinations invaded my mind. Every knock at the door or sound of footsteps sent tremors of fear through me, dreading that the police would come to arrest me. I became isolated, abandoned by everyone, and shunned by society, with people pointing and whispering, 'He’s a drug addict’. Eventually, loneliness and despair consumed me, and fear and panic became my constant companions."

Yet, in rare moments of clarity, Abdullah realised he needed to stop. His body was saturated with drugs, and his life hung in the balance — facing either prison or death.

Abdullah continued, "My mind was desperately searching for a lifeline. I kept searching until I found the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation. When I reached out and met with their specialists, that moment marked the beginning of my transformation and my journey toward recovery."

Today, Abdullah proudly announces that he has been "recovered" for three years, filled with renewed spirit and hope. He stands as a powerful testament to the strength of human will, embodying the courage that triumphed over 12 years of addiction.