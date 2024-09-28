Drones on water? Dubai Police to develop unmanned security boats

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 1:08 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 1:14 PM

Dubai Police have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Trident Engineering & Marine to boost the design and manufacturing of the force's USVs - unmanned surface vehicles or drone boats.

This MoU is part of the ongoing development of the Dubai Police Smart Boat (Haddad), “a project aimed at enhancing security coverage of the emirates’ water areas."

Haddad also supports the smart transformation of security operations, reduces operational and maintenance costs of security boats, shortens response times, and strengthens databases through field surveys.”

Haddad, according to Dubai Police, is the first of its kind project in the region.