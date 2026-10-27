UAE driving tests: Why scoring 75% may still not be enough to pass

Learner drivers in the UAE could score at least 75 per cent in their practical driving test and still fail if they make a dangerous mistake, under new regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.

The rules require UAE residents applying for a driving licence to achieve a minimum score of 75 per cent in both theory and practical tests. However, meeting that threshold does not guarantee a pass, as certain dangerous errors can result in automatic failure regardless of the overall score.

Article 68 identifies mistakes that can lead to automatic failure, including losing control of the vehicle, hitting a kerb or barrier, failing to obey traffic signs or signals, and making dangerous mistakes when changing gears.

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Judicial counsellor Hesham Elrafei explained that the regulations distinguish between serious mistakes that can trigger automatic failure and smaller errors that are dealt with through the marking system, where points can be deducted.

However, the law does not establish one identical marking system for every driving school across the UAE. Detailed assessment criteria are determined by the relevant licensing authorities.

When can a learner automatically fail?

Under Article 68, dangerous mistakes can result in failure even when a candidate has achieved the required overall score.

Examples include losing control of the car, hitting a kerb or barrier, ignoring traffic signs or signals, and making dangerous errors when changing gears.

If an examiner has to speak to or physically intervene with a learner to prevent a dangerous situation, the candidate can automatically fail the test.

The regulation does not, however, explicitly require the examination to end immediately following such an incident. It also does not specify how feedback must be provided to candidates who fail, leaving these procedures to the relevant licensing authorities.

What happens if a learner fails?

Under Article 69, applicants who fail the practical driving test will be given another test date by the relevant licensing authority.

The regulation does not prescribe a fixed waiting period before a learner can retake the test, nor does it require additional driving lessons as a condition for taking it again.

It also does not specify whether candidates must pay another test fee following failure. These details depend on the procedures of the relevant licensing authority.

Will the rules affect learners already taking lessons?

The new regulations take effect on January 1, 2027, and do not provide an exemption for applicants who began driving lessons or booked their tests before that date.

Learners taking their tests from January 1 should therefore expect to be assessed under the new requirements, even if they began their training months earlier.

Driving schools and licensing authorities will need to update their testing procedures, although the regulation does not set out specific preparations they must complete ahead of implementation.