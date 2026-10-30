Driving without a licence? Ajman Police warn of risks, legal consequences

Ajman Police has launched an awareness campaign highlighting the dangers and legal consequences of driving without a valid licence.

The campaign, organised by the force's Traffic and Patrols Department, aims to promote road safety and encourage motorists to comply with licensing requirements.

Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the initiative forms part of the force's efforts to prevent traffic accidents and protect lives and property.

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He warned that driving without a licence exposes motorists to legal accountability and puts both drivers and other road users at risk, as they may not have completed the necessary training and requirements to operate a vehicle safely.

The campaign also highlights the importance of ensuring driving licences are valid and renewed before expiry, as well as checking that the licence category matches the type of vehicle being driven.

Residents and visitors are being reminded to familiarise themselves with approved driving licence requirements and ensure they meet them before getting behind the wheel.

As part of the initiative, Ajman Police is distributing awareness materials in Arabic and English to explain the risks of unlicensed driving and the legal consequences involved.

Colonel bin Hindi urged community members to follow traffic regulations and not allow people without driving licences to use their vehicles.

He also stressed the role of families in educating children about the dangers of unlicensed driving and promoting shared responsibility for safer roads.