Driving lessons in Dubai to be monitored by AI-powered smart cameras, says RTA

Dubai will soon roll out an Intelligent Monitoring System (IMS) inside all vehicles used by institutes to teach driving. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised a workshop for driving institutes to show how the system would monitor the behaviour of instructors and trainees inside the vehicles.

According to Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at Licensing Agency at RTA the new smart system will safeguard the rights of both trainees and instructors while ensuring the optimal use of time allocated for training. “The system marks a qualitative shift in monitoring training sessions at driving institutes,” he said.

The initiative is in line with the Dubai Government’s direction to utilise camera-based systems, artificial intelligence and smart technologies to enhance the efficiency of monitoring operations.

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200% increase in inspection

Al Ramsi said that since rolling out a trial, the system has contributed to increasing inspection activities by more than 200 per cent compared with the period before deployment. It helped enhance compliance levels and detect several undesirable behaviours during training sessions including sleeping, eating or drinking, and being distracted during training.

During the workshop, RTA personnel demonstrated how the system worked and introduced its various features and operating mechanism. The system covers instructor and trainee behaviour, as well as scheduled times and routes. In case of non-compliance, in some cases alerts are sent out and in other cases, the instances are observed and noted.

Al Ramsi explained that the system will save time on inspections and help raise the quality of training services. It will also ensure that safety standards are met.

He added that the system marks a major change in how training sessions are monitored. It is now a complete monitoring tool that tracks performance and training operations automatically.

He stressed that the RTA is committed to strengthening its partnership with driving institutes through knowledge-sharing and the exchange of best practices, ensuring optimal system implementation. The smart monitoring system will enhance the quality of life, and help achieve the highest levels of safety and compliance across the driver training sector in Dubai.

Last month, RTA had updated its driver training curriculum for light vehicle licence applicants to include advanced safety and driver assistance systems found in modern cars. As part of it, applicants will now learn about several advanced vehicle safety and driver support features including lane support system, parking assist systems for designated spaces and adaptive cruise control.