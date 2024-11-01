Dragon dance, fan painting: 3-day UAE-China event to fill Abu Dhabi Corniche with colours, sounds of celebration

Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office/X

Commemorating 40 years of partnership between UAE and China, the 'Building Bridges for the Future: UAE-China' event will take place from November 1 to 3, on Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Visitors to the Corniche will experience traditional crafts from both nations, through hands-on activities like calligraphy, fan painting, and basket weaving.

A myriad of live performances will light up the area, showcasing the musical and martial traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Visitors can enjoy traditional Emirati Oud music and Tai Chi, and Kung Fu, with each display honouring the distinct cultural essence of its origin.

The celebration further extends to the culinary realm, where guests can savour authentic dishes that capture the heart of both cuisines, from Emirati staples like Harees Alfareej and Al Fanar to beloved Chinese classics such as Fat Aunts and Asian Wok dishes.

Artisan stalls situated along the Corniche will display handcrafted goods from Emirati and Chinese artists. A roaming Dragon Dance and Al-Ayyala performers will weave through the crowds, filling Abu Dhabi’s Corniche with the colours, sounds, and spirit of celebration, embodying the unity at the heart of the UAE-China partnership.

The event will also feature a 'First Steps' gallery showcasing how the two nations joined in friendship, a 'Path of Friendship' dune-inspired installation tracing shared past, and a 'Shared Horizon' interactive hall of wisdom connecting the past and the future.