UAE resident released by Israel after arrest for sailing to Gaza on aid flotilla

A UAE resident who was arrested by Israeli forces while sailing to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud flotilla has been released. Dr Zaheera Soomar was detained along with hundreds of others on Thursday, who were sailing as part of the flotilla while attempting to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a video posted on her social media account on Tuesday, Dr Zaheera said that she was released on October 7 and thanked her followers for fighting for her. She was sailing on the Fair Lady vessel and was among the last Global Sumud flotillas to be intercepted by the Israeli navy.

“We are among the last people to be released through the Israeli-Jordanian border,” she said. “We are now at the Jordanian border, collecting our belongings and making our way back to our countries. I want to thank each and every one of you who fought for me…fought for us to be released. We need a free and liberated Palestine."

Watch her talk about her release:

It is not yet clear when the South African-Canadian Dr Zaheera will return to the UAE. In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, the mother of three had said that she had felt a deep “calling” to join the flotilla and that it was one of the hardest choices she had ever had to make.

The Global Sumud flotilla was one of the largest civilian-led maritime convoys in history, comprising over 50 vessels of varying sizes that carried thousands of people from at least 47 countries. These vessels departed from multiple ports around the world carrying food, water and medicine towards Gaza. Those sailing on the flotilla include Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, French politician Emma Fourreau and American actor Susan Sarandon, among others. While most of the vessels were intercepted, there are unconfirmed reports that one boat managed to reach Gaza.

Earlier, media reports had emerged that those who travelled on the flotilla were held in a high-security Israeli prison and were subject to mistreatment. Some of the detainees alleged that they were beaten, handcuffed and choked with little access to legal assistance. Israel strongly denied these claims.

It has been alleged that 22-year-old Thunberg was forced to kneel on concrete in front of an Israeli flag, as an act of humiliation. She later told crowds at Athens International Airport that she could “talk for a very, very long time” about her mistreatment.