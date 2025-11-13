UAE doctor to train Afghan medicos helping earthquake victims walk again

A Dubai-based orthopedic surgeon who returned from Afghanistan after assessing the medical needs of earthquake-hit regions is now set to train Afghan doctors in trauma and orthopedic care.

Dr Azam Badar Khan, widely known as Dr Knee, said the upcoming initiative aims to build long-term medical capacity in Afghanistan by training local medicos to handle complex bone and joint injuries, especially those caused by natural disasters.

“We conducted a study and survey of the earthquake-affected areas, identifying critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure,” said Dr Khan. “The situation is heartbreaking, many people lost not only their homes but also their ability to walk. Our mission now is to empower doctors to treat their own people, with the right knowledge and resources.”

The training will be part of a joint effort between his initiative, ‘Let’s Walk Again Foundation’ and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health, supported by local humanitarian organisations. According to Dr Knee, this programme will include both on-site workshops and telemedical sessions focusing on fracture management, post-trauma rehabilitation, and knee reconstruction techniques.

“Instead of temporary medical relief, we want to create a sustainable model,” he said. “If every Afghan doctor can treat one patient and restore their mobility, that ripple effect can heal a nation.”

Dr Khan, who has served at hospitals including Rashid, Prime, Medcare, NMC, and International Modern Hospital, is known for pioneering robotic-assisted and minimally invasive knee surgeries that help patients walk within hours of operation. He believes technology and compassion must go hand in hand.

“Healthcare should never be a privilege, it’s a human right,” he said. “If the heart gives you life, the knee gives you quality of life. Through education, we can rebuild hope, one step at a time.”

The surgeon gained attention for launching his upcoming 'Let’s Walk Again with Dr Knee' campaign, a global knee-health initiative that will debut in Dubai early next year. The walk will unite thousands of residents, doctors, and rehabilitation specialists to raise awareness about joint health and mobility disorders.

“Through Let’s Walk Again, we are sending a message to the world that movement is life,” said Dr Knee. “When we help someone walk again, whether in Dubai, Somalia, or Afghanistan, we are giving them back their independence and dignity.”

His humanitarian track record stretches across continents, from conducting free knee replacement camps 11,000 feet above sea level in Kargil, India, to performing Somalia’s first total knee replacement surgery in 2021, and leading medical missions to disaster zones in Africa and South Asia.

“Every mission teaches me something new,” he said. “In Afghanistan, I saw doctors working with limited supplies but unlimited dedication. With the right training, they can transform orthopedic care for generations.”

Dr Khan added that discussions with Afghan officials are underway to formalise the collaboration in early 2026. “Our goal is to begin with earthquake-affected provinces and later expand to other regions,” he said. “We are not just treating knees, we are restoring hope, rebuilding lives, and helping communities stand tall again.”