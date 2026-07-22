UAE's Gargash comments on ties with Saudi Arabia, shares message of unity

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reshared on Wednesday a photo of UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin-Salman, lauding ties between the two Gulf powers. "The biggest story in the Gulf is captured in a single photograph," he said.

The photo was previously shared by Turki Alalshikh, a high-profile Saudi official and close confidant of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said it had been taken days earlier.

It showed the Saudi minister and Sheikh Mansour, their arms over each-others shoulders and smiles on their faces. Alalshikh captioned it: "Saudi Arabia and the UAE: a story of brotherly relations and a deeply rooted partnership."

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Earlier, Dr Gargash retweeted Alalshikh's post and commented by saying: "Spears, when together, refuse to be broken... and break if they part".

Before the tweet, senior Saudi and UAE officials shared similar social media posts, affirming their close historical ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their wise leadership.

The posts on X by Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosary and Abdulla bin Mohammed Alhamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority, were both released at 7pm Riyadh time, 8pm UAE time on Tuesday.

"Emirati-Saudi relations are an extension of a shared history and deep-rooted fraternal ties between two brotherly peoples, united by a single destiny," Alhamed wrote.

UAE-Saudi relations are further strengthened by the wise leadership of both countries, which continues to work in close coordination and with a clear vision toward a future that brings prosperity to our peoples and the region. The role of responsible media is to reflect this reality objectively and to confront any attempts to undermine or distort it. Abdulla Bin Mohammed Alhamed, Chairman Of The Uae National Media Authority

"The relationship between the Kingdom and the Emirates is a relationship between two peoples united by a shared history and heritage, and wise leadership in both countries," Al-Dosary's post said.

The role of credible media is to counter anyone attempting to portray the ties between the two countries in a misleading way and to ensure accuracy in all reporting about their relationship. Saudi Minister Of Media Salman Al-Dosary

Gulf officials have in recent weeks called for unity among the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the face of Iranian attacks and, most recently, threats by the Iran-aligned Houthis against Red Sea shipping.

On Wednesday, the UAE condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia, including threats to impose a maritime blockade on the Kingdom.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

(With inputs from Reuters)