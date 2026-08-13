DP World H1 revenue rises 13% to $12.7 billion on logistics, marine and global ports growth

DP World reported a rise of 13.1 per cent in first-half revenue to $12.7 billion, as growth across logistics, marine services and its international ports.

Excluding Jebel Ali, container volumes increased 6.5 per cent on a like-for-like basis, with growth across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Jebel Ali remained fully operational with no physical damage, although regional conflict temporarily reduced vessel traffic.

DP World said it had introduced mitigation measures across its regional network, including expanded inland connectivity, to keep critical cargo moving.

Gross throughput across the group stood at 42.8 million TEUs in the first half, down 5.7 per cent year-on-year. Excluding Jebel Ali, however, gross throughput rose to 39.7 million TEUs, up 5.4 per cent on a reported basis and 6.5 per cent like-for-like at constant currency.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $2.86 billion, down 5.6 per cent from $3.03 billion a year earlier.

DP World Group Chairman Essa Kazim said the revenue performance reflected the strength and diversity of the group’s global portfolio and integrated business model.

He said the company’s international network helped cargo owners keep goods moving despite significant disruption to trade flows in the Middle East.

Two new Fujairah terminals

DP World also plans to develop two new terminals in Fujairah under a 50-year concession, extending the Jebel Ali ecosystem and strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s trade infrastructure.

Kazim said the new terminals would give cargo owners greater flexibility and choice while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global trade and logistics hub.

The company invested $1.5 billion across its global portfolio during the first half and expects to invest about $3 billion in 2026.

The planned investment will support new capacity and trade infrastructure in key growth markets including the UAE, UK, India, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DP World Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan said the company remained focused on capital allocation, cost management and operational efficiency, supported by a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

DP World said it remained positive on the medium- to long-term outlook for global trade, supported by its diversified network and expanding integrated logistics business.