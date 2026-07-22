DP World to develop two new port terminals in Fujairah

DP World will be developing two new ports in Fujairah under a 50-year concession with the Fujairah Ports Authority.

The company will develop two new terminals, the Al Rugaylat container and multi-purpose terminal, and the Dibba General Cargo terminal.

The project will establish a new deep-water trade gateway on the UAE's east coast, capable of handling the latest generation of Ultra Large Container Vessels.

Development will be delivered in phases, with construction expected to take approximately 24 to 30 months from commencement. These port terminals will be developed on the UAE's east coast giving customers greater choice, flexibility, and connectivity across regional and global trade routes.

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Al Rugaylat is designed to handle up to 2.5 million TEU annually, alongside 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs), while Dibba will add up to 3.6 million tonnes of annual general cargo capacity.

The new terminals build on Fujairah's growing role as a global maritime hub. Positioned on the Gulf of Oman, Fujairah is poised to become a leading centre for maritime services, and the development of ports and logistics zone will bring further investment, employment and long-term economic opportunity to the emirate.

Once operational, the development will increase DP World's total container handling capacity in the UAE from 19.4 million TEU to almost 22 million TEU, while significantly expanding general cargo and Ro-Ro capability.

The new terminals will be integrated with Jafza, extending DP World's end-to-end supply chain across the UAE and enabling customers to move cargo more efficiently between ports, logistics hubs and end markets.

Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Chairman, Fujairah Ports Authority, said: "The Al Rugaylat and Dibba terminals will bring world-class operating capability, expanded capacity and new investment to the emirate."