File photo

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 12:50 PM

The world's best pilots are coming to Dubai next week, all set to put on mesmerising flying displays that anybody can watch for free.

Families and children are invited to catch the live aerial action at the Skyview arena, which is coming back for the highly anticipated Dubai Airshow.

Running from November 13 to 17 at Dubai World Central (DWC), the daily displays will see top pilots fly cutting-edge military aircraft, luxurious private planes, and some of the most-respected commercial airliners.

There will be opportunities to meet real-life superheroes of the skies and space, with appearances from pilots and astronauts, live entertainment from military bands and live DJs. Military and police units will also be bringing their collections and expertise to the arena.

Some of the flying teams include Frecce Tricolori, the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic demonstration team; Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE Air Force aerobatic display team; Sarang, the helicopter air display team of the Indian Air Force; and August 1st, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Chinese Air Force.

How to watch

Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis, and parking is available but highly limited.

Visitors are encouraged to use the Metro and free shuttle buses, which will operate from Ibn Battuta Metro station to the Dubai Airshow site.

The first shuttle bus from Ibn Battuta Metro station to Skyview will leave at 11am, and the last one from Skyview to Ibn Battuta will leave at 7pm.

Skyview will be open from 1pm to 5.30pm from November 13 to 17. Access for the general public will be limited to the grandstand arena only and not the main Airshow exhibition hall.

The Dubai Airshow is a monumental event in the global aerospace and defence calendar and the Skyview grandstand arena will give the general public the chance to be a part of it and explore the rich history of the industry.

ALSO READ: