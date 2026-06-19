'Don’t ask why, ask why not': How 'Dubai-it' shaped 11 of the city’s key projects

For decades, the word "impossible" has not been part of Dubai's vocabulary. What others thought was beyond reach, the city not only turned into reality but gave it a uniquely Dubai twist. When the Creek needed dredging in the 1950s, then-ruler Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed did not ask if it could be done. He asked why not. Decades later, that same philosophy has shaped palm-shaped islands, the world's tallest tower, and a museum dedicated to tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'Dubai-it' initiative, a model translating this philosophy into action. Taking to social media, DTCM head Issam Kazim further elaborated what the philosophy stood for: "To Dubai-it is to believe that the extraordinary is achievable. That speed and excellence can go hand in hand. That the future is not something to wait for, but something to build."

Here are 10 moments when this mindset shaped the city we know today.

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Dredging of the Creek, 1958

The original Dubai-it moment, the dredging of the creek forms the foundational story of the city. In the 1950s, the Dubai Creek served as a minor port for boats and ships. However, the silt and current flow prevented larger ships from entering the port. A feasibility study put the cost of dredging the Creek at millions of dirhams, a huge financial risk considering how the city was struggling with the collapse of the pearl-diving industry.

But that didn’t deter then ruler, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He took the bold step of going ahead with the dredging, a move that is etched in history as the dawn of Dubai as a global trading hub. It set the stage for everything that the city later achieved.

Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), 1979

In the late 1970s Sheikh Rashid inspired by trade center buildings in other parts of the world decided to construct one in Dubai. However, the location he chose was so remote that people questioned the feasibility of the project. Designed by British architect John R Harris, the tower was designed to be 39 storeys accompanied by an exhibition centre. When it was inaugurated in 1979 by Queen Elizabeth II as the Sheikh Rashid tower, it was the tallest building in the region and remained so for over 20 years.

However, for decades after the opening, the trade center stood alone against an expanse of bare land. Sceptics questioned Sheikh Rashid’s vision that the Trade Centre would be at the centre of Dubai. Today, DWTC has become the heart of the business district and has contributed an estimated economic output of Dh295 billion and attracts over 43 million business visitors to Dubai.

Jebel Ali Port, 1979

Opened on the same day as the World Trade Centre, Jebel Ali Port was a colossal project meant to supplement the facilities at Port Rashid. The construction of the massive 134-square-kilometer harbour began in 1976- becoming the largest manmade harbour in the world. The accompanying Jebel Ali Village, where workers of the port stayed, was designed to be self-sufficient because it was so far away from the city. In 1979, the village had a population of just 300 people. In 1985, the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) was created to attract international businesses and began operations with 19 companies.

Today, Jebel Ali ranks as one of the largest container ports worldwide connecting more than 150 ports globally. JAFZA has over 11,000 companies, including more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies.

Burj Al Arab, 1999

The shape of the Burj Al Arab is arguably one of the most recognisable silhouettes in the world. Designed by British architect Tom Wright, the hotel was built in the shape of a dhow sail on a man-made island 280 metres off the Jumeirah coast.

Nearly 70,000 cubic metres of concrete and more than 9,000 tonnes of steel were used to construct the tower structure, while 43,466 square metres of glass panels were used for the exteriors. Standing 321 metres tall, it was the tallest hotel in the world at the time. Over the years, it bore witness to several iconic moments. Now undergoing a massive, 18-month restoration project, the hotel still stands a symbol of Dubai's ambition.

DIFC, 2004

In 2004, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid envisioned a world-class financial hub that would connect the fast-growing markets of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia with the global economy. Thus, was born the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The centre was designed to be a financial free zone with its own independent regulator, the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Over the past two decades, DIFC has transformed from an ambitious vision into a global financial powerhouse. The region’s first FinTech Accelerator was launched here, as was a digitally integrated courtroom. By 2022, DIFC was home to 60 per cent of GCC FinTech companies, while also enacting a comprehensive crypto token regime. It stands as a testament to Dubai's "why not" approach to building a financial ecosystem that rivals the world's best.

Ski Dubai, 2005

When Dubai's summer temperatures regularly soar past 40°C, the idea of building a snow-covered ski resort in the middle of the desert sounded ridiculous when it was first proposed in the early 2000s. But Dubai didn't ask why. It asked why not. Developed by Majid Al Futtaim as part of the Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai opened on November 1, 2005, bringing to Dubai the Middle East's first indoor ski slope. The engineering feat was staggering. Workers built an 85-metre-tall indoor mountain- equivalent to a 25-storey building- enclosed under a temperature-controlled dome.

What is more, the snow in Ski Dubai is real- freshly made through a natural process of spraying a mist of water and compressed air. The complex features five slopes of varying difficulty, including the world's first indoor black diamond run, stretching 400 metres with a vertical drop of over 60 metres. Today, Ski Dubai serves as a training base for some of the UAE's aspiring Winter Olympians and is home to a colony of penguins. If building a ski slope in a desert city wasn't audacious enough, Dubai added penguins. That's the Dubai-it attitude in action- turning the impossible into an everyday reality.

Palm Jumeirah, 2007

The artificial archipelago, shaped like a palm tree, is one of Dubai's most iconic achievements. It's a testament to the city’s belief that if you can dream it, you can build it. It is often called an 'architecture wonder' and is the world's first and largest man-made island. Work for the island started in 200. Land and basic infrastructure were in place by 2004, and construction of the buildings began in 2006, with the first residents arriving in 2007.

Today, the archipelago- which has a 2km-long trunk, a crown, 17 fronds and a surrounding crescent- is considered one of the most expensive and exclusive neighborhoods in the city. Frond G on the Palm Jumeirah is popularly known as the Billionaires' Row and is home to some of the most expensive villas ever sold in the city.

Dubai Cares, 2007

This philanthropic organisation, established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, demonstrates that the Dubai-it attitude isn't just about building things up. It is also about giving back. Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, now part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education.

To date, the global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching 117 million individuals in 60 developing countries. By the end of 2025, grants offered by Dubai Cares to ensure children and youth access to education, nutrition and skills amounted to Dh1.27 million.

Dubai Metro, 2009

Inaugurated on September 9, 2009, Dubai Metro was a revolutionary step for public transport in the region. At the time of its opening, it was the world's longest driverless metro network. Although critics questioned the feasibility of a public transport system in a city which was heavily reliant on cars, Dubai powered ahead with the metro network.

Today, it is the most popular public transport system in the city with almost 300 million riders using the red and green lines in 2025. Together with public transport buses and the tram, Dubai Metro offers connectivity to some of the most important landmarks and residential areas in the city to millions. The popularity of the network has led to its expansion plans- with the Blue Line and Golden Line expected to complete by 2029 and 2032 respectively.

Burj Khalifa, 2010

When the global financial crisis hit, the Burj Khalifa was halfway complete. Many speculators and global observers expected the ambitious project to be abandoned. But not in Dubai. Construction of the tower began in 2004 and the building was inaugurated on January 4, 2010.

The base of Burj Khalifa features a triple-lobed footprint inspired by the regional desert flower Hymenocallis. Designed by American architectural firm, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the tower standing at an incredible 828 meters is the tallest building in the world and stands as the ultimate symbol of Dubai's ambition to push boundaries. It has become an unmissable landmark and a global tourist attraction.

Museum of the Future, 2022

After nine years of design and construction, the Museum of the Future opened its doors on February 22, 2022. Described as the most beautiful building in the world by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the museum welcomed one million visitors in its first year alone. Designed by Dubai-based Killa Design with engineering by Buro Happold, the 77-metre-tall museum is clad in 1,024 stainless steel panels.

It features calligraphic cutouts of Sheikh Mohammed's quotes in Arabic which include: "The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create"- perhaps the ultimate Dubai-it mantra. The museum is not just an architectural marvel but a "living museum" dedicated to the future, offering visitors a journey to the year 2071, with exhibitions on space exploration, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.