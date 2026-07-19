Tech neck in kids: UAE doctors warn against excessive screen time over summer holidays

As summer holidays get underway, many children across the UAE are spending more hours indoors, often turning to smartphones, tablets, laptops and gaming devices for entertainment.

While screens have become an unavoidable part of modern childhood — supporting learning, communication and recreation — doctors are warning that prolonged device use during the break could be quietly affecting children’s posture, flexibility and spinal health.

Paediatricians say they are increasingly seeing children with early signs of posture-related problems, including neck and shoulder discomfort, headaches, stiffness and reduced mobility. While these symptoms may appear minor initially, ignoring them could lead to long-term musculoskeletal issues, they caution.

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A study published in PubMed Central (PMC), which examined screen habits, physical activity and body mass index (BMI) among children aged four to 17 in the UAE, found that 37.7 per cent of children spent more than seven hours per weekday on screens. The research also found that high screen exposure was linked to lower physical activity levels, with 68.8 per cent of children exceeding seven hours of screen time reporting no participation in physical activity.

‘Tech neck’ and rounded shoulders

Dr Brigitta Hanna, Specialist Pediatrics at Aster Clinic, Aswaaq Mall, said prolonged use of phones and tablets was affecting children’s posture and flexibility.

“Nowadays we see many kids spend many hours on phones and tablets that definitely affect their posture and flexibility. Early signs of posture-related neck and back problems include persistent dull aches in the neck and shoulders with frequent tension headaches,” she said.

She added that overlooking these early warning signs could result in muscle imbalances, nerve compression and spinal complications over time.

“These effects will actually end into General Fatigue and feeling lethargic due to compressed ribs restricting breathing capacity and blood flow,” Dr Hanna said.

Dr Mai Magdy Ali Ghazy, Specialist Pediatrics at Burjeel Medical Center, Al Falah, said posture problems often develop gradually, making them easy for parents to miss.

“The signs are usually subtle at first, which is why parents miss them. Watch for a child who's constantly tilting their head forward when they're on a device, that ‘chin poking out’ look, sometimes called ‘tech neck’,” she said.

She explained that rounded shoulders, frequent rubbing of the neck or shoulders after screen use, and evening headaches can also indicate muscular strain.

“I'd also tell parents to notice if their child is rubbing their neck or shoulders after long screen sessions, or complaining of headaches by evening, that's often muscular strain referring up from the neck,” Dr Ghazy added.

When should parents seek medical advice?

Doctors say occasional discomfort after prolonged sitting is common, but persistent symptoms require attention.

Dr Ghazy said temporary discomfort that improves after a child stretches, changes position or takes a break is usually not a cause for concern. However, repeated pain should not be ignored.

“What concerns me more is pain that keeps returning day after day regardless of what they've been doing, pain that wakes a child at night, or discomfort that comes with tingling or numbness down the arms,” she said.

She added that visible changes such as uneven shoulders, an abnormal curve while bending forward, or a child avoiding activities they previously enjoyed should also be checked.

“My general rule for parents: if discomfort lasts more than a week or two, even after you've cut back on screen time and adjusted their setup, get it checked rather than wait it out,” Dr Ghazy said.

Movement breaks and exercise can protect growing spines

Medics stress that reducing screen time alone is not enough — children need regular movement to build strength and maintain healthy posture.

Dr Mamata Bothra, Specialist Pediatrics and Neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said simple daily habits can make a significant difference.

“Encourage movement breaks every 20–30 minutes, position screens at eye level, ensure ergonomic seating with adequate back support, and limit prolonged, uninterrupted screen use,” she said.

She recommended that children get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day through activities such as outdoor play, sports, cycling or swimming.

“Most importantly, children should engage in at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily through outdoor play, sports, cycling, swimming, or other enjoyable activities that strengthen muscles and promote healthy spinal development,” Dr Bothra said.

Her message to parents is simple: movement is essential for growing bodies.

“Static posture strains; dynamic posture sustains. Encourage children to move often, because healthy spines are built through movement — not prolonged stillness,” she added.