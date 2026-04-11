Moisture in homes after rain can trap allergens, trigger illness, UAE doctors warn

Doctors across the UAE are cautioning residents about a hidden health risk following recent rains — humid indoor air that can trap allergens and lead to respiratory illnesses.

The warning comes as the country experiences a spell of unstable weather, marked by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds reaching up to 60 km/h, and hail.

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Health experts say moisture lingering inside homes after rain can silently degrade air quality, creating ideal conditions for allergens to accumulate and spread.

Dr Samah Ahmed, Consultant Pulmonology at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Shahama, stressed that managing humidity is critical to preventing health issues.

“Control of indoor humidity is the most important step. Indoor humidity should be kept between 40–50 per cent. Air conditioning should be used daily as it helps remove moisture. Dehumidifiers can be used in bedrooms, living rooms, and closed rooms.”

She noted even drying clothes indoors should be avoided.

“Any leaks should be fixed immediately, as humidity above 60 per cent encourages mould and dust mites. Windows should be kept closed during rain and for 24 to 48 hours afterward. Air conditioning and air filtration should be used instead of natural ventilation.”

Ahmed also highlighted simple habits that can reduce allergens entering the home.

“To prevent allergens from entering the home, shoes should be removed at the door, clothes should be changed after outdoor exposure, and pets’ paws and fur should be cleaned after walks. Entry mats should be used and washed weekly.”

Children and elderly most vulnerable

Healthcare professionals emphasise that common indoor allergens — including mould spores, dust mites and pet dander — become more active in humid, enclosed spaces after rainfall, often triggering symptoms before residents realise the cause.

Dr Neema Madhusoodanan Nambiar, General Practitioner at NMC Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi, explained that early warning signs can appear subtly but should not be ignored.

“Early warning signs often appear before a full allergic reaction, such as frequent sneezing, a runny nose, itchy eyes or throat, mild coughing—especially at night—and a musty smell in parts of the home, which can indicate mould. If these symptoms persist or worsen indoors, it is often a sign that air quality needs attention.

Children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable to post-rain allergy flare-ups, as they are more sensitive to changes in air quality and humidity.”

She added that prevention and early monitoring are key to avoiding complications.

“Living and sleeping areas must be well-ventilated and dry, using air purifiers with HEPA filters where possible, avoiding damp or mould-prone spaces, and washing bedding frequently in hot water to reduce dust mites.”

They say symptoms should be closely monitored — especially for those with asthma or chronic respiratory conditions, as even mild signs can escalate quickly. “If wheezing, persistent cough, or breathing difficulties occur, medical advice should be sought promptly.”

Extra precautions urged for at-risk residents

For vulnerable groups, doctors point out that small daily precautions can make a significant difference in preventing flare-ups.

Dr Vivek Bhardwaj, General Practitioner at Aster Clinic, Dubai Investment Park, advised residents to prioritise hygiene and minimise exposure.

“First and foremost, maintain hygiene, wear mask (N95). Further steps can be taken like, doing laundry in hot water, using dry laundry and linens, and avoiding exposure. Individuals with conditions like Asthma, Skin conditions (e.g Dermatitis), Sinusitis, other respiratory illnesses can get affected or might experience symptoms earlier or in a worse way. In such case it is recommended to consult your doctor immediately without delay. Timely intervention is necessary and important.”