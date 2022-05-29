Doctor who saved passenger's life on flight was on his way to Dubai for first job in UAE

Country offers condolences to the US government and families of the victims
UAE1 day ago
Dr Shabeer Ahmed was very excited to take up his first job in the UAE as he boarded the flight. Shabeer was looking forward to working in the country he grew up and did part of his schooling.
However, he didn’t have to wait long to start working. Dr Shabeer was on the Go Air flight from Kannur to Dubai on May 8 when a passenger complained about some difficulties. When the crew paged for a doctor, he didn’t think twice about volunteering.
"When I reached the patient, he was unconscious," said Dr Shabeer. "There was a nurse to assist me, the crew was trained, and the medical kit was well-equipped. We performed CPR on him for close to 45 minutes. We thought we had lost him. The pilot asked whether he should divert the plane to Mumbai for emergency medical assistance. But by God's grace, before the plane was diverted, we were able to get a pulse of the patient, and he started breathing again. It was a very scary situation."
The day after landing, Dr Shabeer joined NMC Royal Hospital Dubai Investment Park as a Specialist Gastroenterologist in his first job in the UAE. “I have always wanted to come (back) here,” said Dr Shabeer. “I used to live here as a child. Also, the opportunity of treating people in a cosmopolitan city is really interesting. Just last week, I had patients from Ukraine and Brazil. It is really a great experience to be able to interact with people of such varied backgrounds.”
Dr Shabeer Ahmed cautioned all residents to remain calm in such stressful situations and shared some tips:
1. Basic First Aid- People need to have some sort of basic training in first aid. There are several courses available all around the UAE. Some courses also include training to use the defibrillator (a device that sends an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat). Basic first aid training can make the difference between saving and losing a life. In cases of cardiac arrest, giving CPR until medical help arrives can help preserve life. It is advisable for everyone to take a basic first aid course
2. Medical Kit- A well-stocked medical kit is extremely important. Whether on a plane, at a school or a stadium, there should be a medical kit with cardiac medication to improve pulse, emergency medication for pulmonary edema, medicine for asthma patients, etc. This could mean a world of difference during an emergency.
3. Do Not Panic- A calm demeanour will help people think more clearly. Panic induces a partial shutdown of the pre-frontal cortex that helps us in critical thinking and memory retention. This can make responding to an emergency difficult. If there is an emergency and you find yourself panicking, practice some deep breathing and try repeating a phrase like “It’s going to be ok” to yourself. These are some techniques that will help calm your fight-or-flight response.
4. Call for help and give clear instructions- If the emergency requires immediate medical attention, call for help. If you are in a crowded area, loudly ask for a doctor. If you have access to a phone, call the first responders. And once you call for help, give them clear instructions on what the emergency is and where to find you. These instructions will save valuable minutes that can save a person’s life.
ALSO READ:
Country offers condolences to the US government and families of the victims
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sent cables
UAE1 day ago
The Waste Lab is looking to create simple solutions for households and businesses to compost food scraps and leftovers and help local farms across the UAE
UAE2 days ago
The church building will have the capacity to host 760 followers
UAE2 days ago
The 37-year-old says he plans to use his winnings to host a Thanksgiving event to help the needy
UAE2 days ago
Hundreds of residents took part in the ceremony led by Pujya Brahmvihari Swami
UAE2 days ago
The Emirate's rapidly evolving tech ecosystem has helped it swiftly mature into a centre for new-age enterprises
UAE2 days ago
Banks to assume full responsibility for loan funding process, Minister says
UAE2 days ago