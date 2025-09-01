Dock and Dine: Dubai yacht crew can moor for free at 20 marinas, eat at top restaurants

Dubai has launched the 'Dock and Dine' initiative which includes access to 20 top marinas and marine stations in the emirate.

Yacht owners, crews, and guests can now sail to different restaurants, dock for a short stay and enjoy fine waterfront dining experiences – all within a convenient 45-minute to one-hour radius from each other.

Dock and Dine includes free moorage at participating marinas and marine stations and a rapid booking response time with a reservation window of just five minutes to one hour.

Yacht crews can also directly contact restaurants for advanced table arrangements, and access dedicated dock tenders to facilitate smooth drop-off and pick-up processes.

To ensure a hassle-free experience for both yacht visitors and marina operators, regulations have been streamlined and a standardised process has been rolled out citywide.

The initiative highlights Dubai’s progress in developing a comprehensive nautical ecosystem, driven by close collaboration between the government and private sectors.

Dubai's marinas offer advanced maintenance and repair facilities, marine services, specialty shops, and wellness centres, catering to the needs of yachting enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Dubai’s strategic location between East and West, combined with simplified entry procedures and tailored visa packages, also ensures a seamless arrival experience for foreign-flagged vessels, which can remain in Dubai waters for up to six months.

Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said: “With strong guidance from our visionary leadership and a spirit of close cooperation between government and industry partners, we have harmonised marina regulations and enhanced operational processes across the board. This not only improves the arrival experience for foreign-flagged vessels but also ensures every yacht guest enjoys streamlined access and world-class service.”

Participating marinas

The marinas participating in the Dock and Dine initiative include: Al Seef Marina, Bulgari Marina, Creek Marina Yacht Club, Dubai Islands Marina, Dubai Creek Marina, Dubai Harbour Marinas, Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Jebel Ali Marina, Jewel of the Creek Marina, Jumeirah 1 Marina, Mina Rashid Marina, Marasi Bay Marina, Marsa Al Arab Marina, Palm Azure Jetty, Palm East Vista Mare Jetty, Palm Jumeirah Marina, Palm West Club Jetty, Port De La Mer Marina, Umm Suqeim 1 Marina, and Umm Suqeim 2 Marina.

The initiative enhances the yachting experience, particularly during the peak winter season from October to April, when Dubai’s tranquil waters, warm climate, and vibrant calendar of events attract a growing number of international visitors.

The launch of the initiative comes amid increasing global recognition for Dubai’s vibrant food and beverage offerings, with the recently-announced fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai featuring a total of 119 restaurants.