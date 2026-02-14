Dubai Flower Centre: UAE's dnata handles 227,000kg of Valentine’s Day flowers in 5 days

UAE's dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, handled 227,530kg of flowers in just five days at its dedicated facility at the Dubai Flower Centre (DFC), marking a significant surge in volumes ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Between February 7 to 11, 2026, dnata processed 274 shipments comprising more than 18,700 boxes of flowers, representing a significant uplift to a typical operating period. Operations peaked on February 10, when the team handled 59,800kg in a single day — more than double normal daily volumes.

The majority of inbound shipments originated from key flower-exporting markets including Columbia, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Kenya and the Netherlands. While hydrangeas, chrysanthemums and orchids featured prominently among inbound varieties, red roses remained the dominant trend, accounting for the largest share of seasonal demand.

dnata’s purpose-built perishables facility at the Dubai Flower Centre spans approximately 3,500 square metres and is equipped with advanced temperature-controlled zones, rapid airside transfer corridors, and specialised material handling systems designed to safeguard time- and temperature-sensitive cargo.

The site has the capacity to process up to 400,000kg of perishables per day, supported by a team of more than 50 trained cargo professionals operating around the clock during peak periods.

Guillaume Crozier, dnata’s Chief Cargo Officer, said: “Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest periods of the year for flower logistics. Our team works closely with airline partners, exporters, freight forwarders, shippers and consignees to ensure shipments move swiftly and efficiently through Dubai, maintaining the highest standards of care for perishables.”

Dubai continues to serve as a strategic transit point for global flower flows, connecting growers in Africa, Europe and Asia with markets across the Middle East and beyond.