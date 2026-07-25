How Dubai student bagged 100% scholarship, eased single mother's hardship

When Zach Pilapil attended an open day at De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai, he had no idea that his life was about to change. Raised by a single mother, Zach faced an uncertain future. The rising cost of living and the financial strain of higher education made the prospect of staying in the UAE seem increasingly difficult.

Yet, a surprise announcement turned his family’s struggles into a story of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of education.

Zach was recently awarded the first-ever 100 per cent GCC Impact Scholarship by DMU Dubai, a prestigious grant designed to support students whose education and circumstances have been affected by regional instability. The scholarship covers three full years of tuition, lifting a massive financial burden off his family’s shoulders.

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Mother’s struggle

For Daisy, Zach’s mother, the past year had been a relentless test of endurance. A long-time UAE resident of 21 years, she used to work as a procurement specialist in the oil and gas sector “obviously as a single mother, I was really, really worried,” Daisy recalled. “It was really challenging to find a job because mostly companies were on hiring freezes.”

As the sole provider for Zach and his younger sister, who is currently in Grade 11, Daisy carried the weight of their future alone. She initially kept her unemployment a secret from her children, not wanting to distract them during their crucial exam weeks.

“I didn’t disclose the matter with them right away so that they wouldn’t feel burdened,” she said. “Dubai is an expensive city, and I don’t have financial support from anyone.”

Despite the mounting pressure, Daisy remained determined to keep her family in the UAE, a place she considers home. She relied on her savings to make ends meet. By April, she secured a short-term, three-month contract with a company, but the uncertainty of the future still loomed large.

Drive to succeed

When Daisy finally shared the reality of their situation with her children, Zach did not falter. Instead, he channeled his energy into his studies, determined to make his mother’s sacrifices worthwhile.

“She didn’t make us feel like we were struggling. She really tried her best so that she could provide,” Zach shared. “All we had to do was focus on our studies and do our best to find opportunities.”

For Zach, academic excellence was not just a personal goal; it was a way of giving back. “Doing my best is my way of showing her that her efforts will not go to waste, and the future she’s trying to build for us will really bear fruit,” he added.

His hard work paid off. A high honours graduate of Philippine School Dubai and a multiple Academic Excellence Award recipient, Zach built a strong portfolio in STEM innovation and leadership.

'I was shocked'

The turning point came when the family attended an event at DMU Dubai. They had applied for a scholarship, but Daisy had kept their financial struggles private, only mentioning that she was a single mother. They had no idea what to expect.

“We just went to the event because we were invited by DMU Dubai. They told us that I would be receiving an award,” Zach explained.

The shock was palpable when the Philippine Consul General announced Zach’s name as the recipient of the 100 per cent GCC Impact Scholarship.

“At first, I was shocked. It is definitely a big help to us, to my mom as well, so that the financial burden of the expensive tuition for my college will already be covered,” Zach said.

Daisy’s reaction was one of pure disbelief and immense gratitude. “I was very, very shocked and thankful and emotional,” she said. “It’s an answered prayer and a sign that we should still continue pursuing our lives here in the UAE.”

An inspiration

With his tuition fully covered, Zach is now looking forward to studying Mechanical Engineering at DMU Dubai. He plans to not only excel academically but also give back to the university community.

“Since I was the one given this 100 per cent scholarship, I want to try to pursue leadership roles or anything I can provide to the DMU Dubai community to pay them back,” Zach stated.

He also hopes his story will inspire other students facing similar hardships. “For the aspiring students who also want to push to get this kind of scholarship, I hope it’s an inspiration to them to do their best, to not take education for granted, and to always try to seek what else they can do to achieve greater things.”

As for Daisy, the scholarship has provided something invaluable the peace of mind. Her son’s future is secure, and her tireless efforts as a mother have indeed borne fruit.

Zach was not the only student recognised at the ceremony. DMU Dubai also awarded 75% GCC Impact Scholarships to sisters Aseel Sliman and Hadeel Sliman, whose journeys equally reflect the transformative power of education.

Having rebuilt her studies following displacement and personal hardship, Aseel achieved 37 points in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and will study Law at DMU Dubai, driven by a commitment to human rights and advocacy for communities affected by conflict.

Her sister Hadeel, who remained committed to academic excellence through her own experience of interrupted education, will study Psychology, with a focus on trauma, resilience and mental health support across the region.

Commenting on the scholarships, Professor Simon Bradbury, Pro Vice-Chancellor of DMU Dubai, said: “The GCC Impact Scholarship celebrates students who have demonstrated not only outstanding academic ability but also exceptional resilience, leadership and determination. Their inspiring journeys remind us that education has the power to transform lives, strengthen communities and create lasting positive change. By investing in these remarkable students, we are investing in the future of the UAE and the wider GCC.”