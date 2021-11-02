Many Indian expatriates in UAE plan for 'green Diwali' this year

Residents to refrain from bursting crackers or utilise single-use plastics

Reuters file photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 6:44 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 6:54 PM

Scores of Indian expatriates in the UAE have said they will not be bursting crackers or using single-use plastics for Diwali this year. Many have joined hands to say no to crackers and are devising ways to observe eco-friendly festivities.

The annual Festival of Lights is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists, all over the world. As part of Diwali rituals, those celebrating light diyas (mini lamps), decorate their homes, buy gifts, cook feasts, distribute sweets, and burst firecrackers.

“Fireworks are an important part of Diwali traditions. However, all of our traditions can be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. Very often, there is a lot of wastage during Diwali. Moreover, firecrackers cause not just noise and air pollution, but they are also a major health hazard,” said Joginder Singh Salaria, an Indian social worker and businessman.

“For over 15 years, we have been celebrating Diwali with our neighbours – Khalid Mahmoud and his family – who are from Pakistan. Diwali needs to be a time where we spread the message of peace and prosperity. Given all the conversation we are having around sustainability, I believe it is time we put all of that into practice,” he told Khaleej Times.

Last year, due to Covid-19, Diwali celebrations were rather muted. However, festivities have picked up a notch this year, with special events happening all over the country, including the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Avoid wastage during celebrations

Social entrepreneurs and sustainability experts have said expatriates tend to indulge in excessive shopping, food wastage, and the bursting of fireworks during this time. Amruta Kshemkalyani, the founder of Sustainability Tribe and AK Sustainability Advisory, said, “I do not support the bursting of crackers. It is harmful not only from a pollution perspective but also from a health aspect.”

She added, “Having a sustainable Diwali is not just about the environment, but also the overall wellness. Generally, during Diwali, people think about three important things – food, decoration, and shopping.”

Kshemkalyani said cutbacks can be made on all fronts. Instead of eating or ordering food from outside, people can make home-made, seasonal food. “People tend to make a lot of food during this time as they have guests over. They need to be mindful while making food to avoid wastage,” she added.

Re-using decorative items such as diyas and toran (decorative wall hanging) can also be done. “I have bought a good quality LED light that I can re-use every year,” she added. Expats are also avoiding the use of single-use plastics to serve food, and instead, are using wooden disposable cutlery or regular metal or ceramic ware.

“Avoiding over consumerism is key to leading a sustainable lifestyle. Gift loved ones plants, experiences, and gift vouchers instead of heavily packaged or plastic products. Shop from handmade artisans and smaller businesses. They make meaningful gifts,” she said.

‘We won’t be bursting crackers this year,’ say some expats

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India reiterated its ban on the sale, purchase and manufacturing of the highly polluting crackers, but allowed the use of ‘green crackers’ to mark the festival.

Though the sale and use of firecrackers is prohibited in the UAE, residents spend hundreds of dirhams on illegal fireworks every year. The fireworks can be easily purchased from small-time vendors in Bur Dubai’s Meena Bazaar.

However, this year, many expatriates have said they would be completely avoiding firecrackers altogether, especially pet owners.

Pet owners appeal to residents to spare a thought for furry friends

Abhayraj Raghav, an Indian expatriate who runs an eco-friendly cleaning company called Tanziff, told Khaleej Times, “I’ve stopped bursting firecrackers for Diwali for a few years now. I also advocate not using water on Holi,” he said. Father to a two-year-old rescue Caesar, Raghav said the sound of fireworks cause trauma to his pet dog.

“When I got him, he already had a lot of trauma. Loud sounds scare him, so I avoid firecrackers altogether. We already have so much pollution even without the use of fireworks,” he added.

Jyotsna Kanjhan, an accounting professional and Dubai expatriate, said, “Dogs are terrified of crackers. My dog Charlie fears them and stays traumatised for at least four days after he hears the loud sounds. It is not good for other dogs and street cats. I haven’t been bursting crackers due to this reason for years now.”

Shrvistha Shukla, a technical and garment designer for Naomi, is a parent to senior dog Lola. She said, “Many pet parents don’t understand how traumatising firecrackers are for pets. If we hear things at 200 decibels, dogs hear it at 400 or more. In Bur Dubai, people burst a lot of crackers during Diwali. I’ve had to change our walk timings for Lola’s sake. I also make her wear earmuffs.”