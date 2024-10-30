Diwali in Dubai: UAE traveller takes home $1 million in Duty Free's 'festival of light' celebration

Photos: Supplied

A Qatari-based Pakistani national took home $1 million as Dubai Duty Free celebrated Diwali in Dubai International Airport today. To mark the festivities, a ceremonial lighting of a Diwali lamp took place followed by a traditional Indian dance performance.

Khalid Pervez, a Pakistani national based in Doha, Qatar became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 478 with ticket number 4571 which he purchased on October 18 at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Parvez is the 26th Pakistani national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Following the draw, a presentation to the winner of the previous series was also conducted.

The previous series winner, Amit Saraf, a 50-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 477 with ticket number 2813 and became the 9th person to win the promotion twice.

He received the ceremonial cheque from Ramesh Cidambi, Dubai Duty Free's Managing Director, along with other executive members.

Saraf said, “I am very grateful for this opportunity to finally meet the people behind my many wins."

Dubai Duty Free celebrated the Diwali Festival of Light in Dubai International Airport today with a special reception attended by Satish Kumar Sivan, the Indian Consul General to Dubai.

Three winners of luxury vehicles were also announced in the Finest Surprise Promotion right after the Millennium Millionaire presentation.

Hadi Sidani, a Lebanese national won a BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 264 in the Finest Surprise Series 1895 which he purchased on October 5 in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Meanwhile, Avish Thottuparambath, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Ajman won a BMW R12 (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 357 in the Finest Surprise Series 600 which he purchased online on October 13. A resident of Ajman for 3 years now, Thottuparambath has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotion for two years, is a father of two and works as foreman for a construction firm in Sharjah. "I'm happy for this win, which came as a surprise. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free," he said. Mohamed Ashmawy, a 43-year-old Egyptian national based in Dubai won an Indian Scout Bobber (Black Smoke) motorbike ticket number 579 in the Finest Surprise Series 601 which he purchased on October 6 in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport. A resident of Dubai for 12 years now, Ashmawy has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years, is a father of two and works as vice president for Marsh Consultant. "Thank you Dubai Duty Free. It was my dream for a long time, glad it finally came true.," he said. As part of the celebrations, Dubai Duty Free rolled out a series of special promotions including the chance to win one of ten Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary 10-gram gold bars. Other offers featured the 'Diwali Special Offers' on gold products, where those buying selected gold products for Dh8,000 and above, will get Dh5 discount per gram. Additionally, there are special discounts and offers on select perfume brands, confectionery and liquor products and some free gifts on select electronic items.