Diwali in Dubai: Global Village to celebrate festival with fireworks, Bollywood performances

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, is just around the corner. UAE residents who are looking to celebrate it can head to Global Village for the occasion.
Until Sunday, November 3, visitors at the park will be able to participate in the festivities.
Fireworks will colour the night skies at Global Village on Friday and Saturday at 9pm. Cultural shows at the India pavilion and Bollywood performances at the main stage are set to light up the destination.
For fans of art, the destination will host a live Rangoli art session at the heart of the park, where spectators can watch the colourful masterpiece come to life on a massive board.
Another key experience includes shopping at the ‘Festival of Lights Market’, which features six Diwali-themed trolleys, offering a delightful range of products including clay diyas, Diwali decorative items, stunning Indian jewellery, delectable sweets and lehengas – embroidered clothing.
