Diwali in Dubai: Fireworks, live music to mark 10-day celebration of festival of lights

Dubai will shine brighter than ever for the Indian festival of Diwali this year. An extraordinary line-up of unforgettable experiences will mark the festival of lights for residents and visitors from 17 to 26 October.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) with support from the Consulate General of India, this year’s celebrations will deliver a kaleidoscope of breathtaking fireworks, blockbuster concerts, exclusive retail promotions, glittering gold & jewellery offers, grand raffles and mega prizes.

It will also see the return of the incredibly popular Noor — Festival of Lights, alongside cultural performances, must-try Indian delicacies, lively outdoor markets, and much more. Every corner of the city will come alive with the spirit of Diwali, making Dubai the ultimate destination to celebrate the season.

The night skies will burst into colour with unmissable Festival of Lights fireworks at two of the city’s best-loved family destinations: Souk Al Seef on 17 October at 9pm, and Global Village on 17-18 October and 24-25 October at 9pm.

Stand-up comedy, live music

Marking its highly anticipated return this year, Noor — Festival of Lights will once again transform Souk Al Seef into a hub of vibrant cultural experiences for one weekend only from 17-19 October. The three-day cultural fair will feature grand processions, interactive workshops, soulful live music, thought-provoking discourses, stand-up comedy, and much more — creating a truly immersive celebration set against the backdrop of mesmerising Diwali décor and captivating fireworks.

Award-winning legend Ilaiyaraja will step into the spotlight at Dubai Opera on 18 October with chart-topping tracks from South India, while Andrea Jeremiah Live Ft. The Jeremiah Project will electrify audiences at Etisalat Academy on the same evening on 18 October with one of the most anticipated South Indian musical concerts.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, said, “We are delighted to partner with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in bringing the joyous spirit of Diwali to the vibrant city of Dubai. Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness — a message that resonates deeply with the diverse and harmonious community here."

"This collaboration will feature an array of cultural performances, spectacular fireworks, mall-wide celebrations, and exciting prizes, offering everyone a chance to immerse in the rich traditions of India. It's a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the bonds between our Indian diaspora and the UAE's multicultural fabric, fostering greater understanding and shared happiness. On behalf of the Consulate General of India, I extend my warmest wishes for a prosperous and illuminated Diwali to all," he added.

Mohamed Feras, Acting Vice President — Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, said, “The Festival of Lights is a special moment in Dubai’s calendar, reflecting the city’s spirit of togetherness, community, and shared joy. It is a time when over 200 nationalities that call our city home come together to share in traditions, create memories, and celebrate side by side. This year’s edition will once again illuminate Dubai with an extraordinary line-up of experiences that showcase our rich cultural diversity and reinforce our reputation as one of the world’s leading destinations to live, visit, and work. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to join in the celebrations with their friends and families, and embracing the warmth of the Festival of Lights across our city.”