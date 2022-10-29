Diwali in Dubai: Deepavali Utsav to be held tomorrow

The Consul General of India and other officials will inaugurate the event at the Etisalat Academy Muhaisnah

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 8:28 AM

FOI Events will be celebrating the festival of lights this Sunday under the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’.

Deepavali Utsav, which has been held for a decade now, will be held from 4pm to 11pm at the Etisalat Academy Muhaisnah, Dubai, this year, and promises to be bigger and better with a host of activities.

The event, supported by the Consulate General of India, is being held in sync with the National Unity Day celebrations in India on October 31 (Monday).

The Consul General of India and other officials will inaugurate the event at the Etisalat Academy Muhaisnah, Dubai. Last year Deepavali Utsav was celebrated at Dubai Expo.

This year's event will include a Rangoli competition (an Indian folk-art form) and feature traditional Indian games from 4pm to 6pm. There is a food mela dishing out delicacies from different states of India. The evening will feature cultural dances from 15 states of India and Nepal between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The winners of Rangoli competition and dance teams will be felicitated as well.

Popular Indian talents such as Nikhil Mathew, Vaishnav Girish, Anushka Banerjee, Sireesha Bhagavatula and Nachiket Lele will entertain the crowd from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Entry tickets can be purchased at the venue. For further details call: 0501687499, visit: www.foieventllc.com or the Facebook page FOIEvents.

