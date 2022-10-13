Divorced couple in Abu Dhabi file multiple lawsuits against each other, including one for Dh500,000

Etihad Rail continues the tracklaying works in the emirate of Fujairah within the upcoming weeks, bringing it closer towards the mega project's completion
An Abu Dhabi resident has had a counter lawsuit against his ex-wife dismissed on appeal.
When the man and his wife had separated, the court granted custody of their daughter to her mother. The man then filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife demanding that she be stripped of custody due to bad behaviour and the fact that she could not take good care of their child. The woman filed a counter claim at that time, but both cases were dismissed.
The man explained that after the two lawsuits were rejected, his ex-wife filed another lawsuit in which she demanded an increase in alimony from Dh7,000 to Dh10,000 a month. She also demanded Dh500,000 for their daughter’s tuition fees.
The man stated that these lawsuits were malicious, and filed a suit demanding that his ex-wife pay him Dh51,000 in compensation.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by the first instance court that rejected the man’s lawsuit against his ex-wife.
The man was told to pay for his ex-wife’s legal expenses
