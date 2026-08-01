UAE-based Filipino workers can swap employment contract with new digital OFW Pass

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can now enjoy a faster and more convenient way of securing their travel documents, with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) making the digital OFW Pass available through its mobile application.

The move means eligible OFWs no longer need to obtain an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), which has traditionally been required for overseas workers returning to their overseas jobs after visiting the Philippines.

The OFW Pass serves as a digital identity for overseas Filipino workers and can be generated directly through the DMW Mobile App after the required documents have been submitted and verified. Unlike the OEC, which is valid for only 60 days and can be used only once, the digital OFW Pass remains valid until the worker's employment contract expires.

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The rollout follows another major digital initiative introduced by the DMW on July 7, 2025, when it launched an online contract verification system allowing OFWs to submit and verify employment documents remotely without visiting the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai.

Contract verification has long been a key requirement for OFWs planning to return to the Philippines, as it was previously needed before an OEC could be issued. Together, the online verification system and the digital OFW Pass significantly reduce paperwork and in-person visits, making the process more efficient for Filipino workers in the UAE.

This contract verification process is a crucial step for OFWs planning to travel to the Philippines, as it is a prerequisite for obtaining the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) — a document needed for re-entry into the UAE.

According to the DMW, the mobile app was developed to provide a comprehensive digital platform for OFWs, giving them easier access to essential services while simplifying overseas employment and travel transactions.

OFWs can download the DMW Mobile App, complete the verification process, and generate their OFW Pass directly from their smartphones once their application has been approved.

The DMW clarified that both the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) and the digital OFW Pass are recognised as valid exit clearances for overseas workers. This means eligible OFWs may obtain either document before traveling, depending on their circumstances.

However, the OFW Pass offers a more convenient option as it is digital, remains valid until the worker's employment contract expires, and can be generated through the DMW Mobile App once the required documents have been verified.