UAE inheritance: Can heirs access digital wallets, online accounts after death?

As wealth increasingly shifts online, legal experts in the UAE say digital assets, from cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-stored files to online businesses and social media accounts, are becoming a significant part of modern estates, creating new challenges for heirs seeking access after a person's death.

While UAE law does not yet have a standalone legal framework dedicated to digital inheritance, existing inheritance, personal status, privacy, cybercrime and digital asset regulations provide the basis for determining how such assets are handled after death.

According to Dr Ali Juwair Alla Al Ahbabi, Founder and CEO of Ali Juwair Alla Al Ahbabi (AJA) Law Firm & Legal Advocates, digital inheritance has emerged as one of the most important legal issues of the digital age, as many individuals now own valuable assets that exist entirely online.

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"Digital assets can include cryptocurrencies, digital wallets, online businesses, cloud storage, emails, social media accounts, and other forms of digital property," he said.

Dr Al Ahbabi explained that digital assets with clear financial or proprietary value may form part of a deceased person's estate and can generally be transferred to heirs in accordance with applicable inheritance laws. However, not all online assets are treated equally.

"Personal communications, private data and certain online accounts may remain subject to privacy rights, data protection laws and contractual obligations imposed by service providers," he noted.

Legal consultant Mohammed Saleh Al Maysari, General Manager of Al Azm Legal Consultancy, said the law generally distinguishes between transferable financial rights and personal data protected by privacy regulations.

He explained that assets such as digital wallets, online investment accounts, cloud-stored files and monetized digital platforms may be considered part of an estate, while personal messages and private communications often remain protected, even after death.

"The law does not give heirs an unrestricted right to review all contents of a deceased person's phone or personal accounts," Al Maysari said. "Access is usually limited to what is necessary to protect legitimate financial interests or administer the estate."

Legal gap and classification challenges

Adding another legal perspective, Igor Abalov, Managing Partner at Lawford Legal Advisors LLC-FZ, said UAE law still relies on general civil principles rather than a dedicated digital inheritance regime.

He explained that under the UAE Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, digital assets are typically treated as “incorporeal movable property” and may therefore form part of a deceased person’s estate if ownership can be established.

“Cryptocurrency, domain names, monetized accounts and digital licenses all fall within incorporeal property and are generally heritable,” Abalov said.

However, he noted that social media accounts are more complex, as they are often governed by non-transferable licenses under platform terms of service, which may terminate upon death ,creating legal uncertainty when contrasted with inheritance principles that generally transfer contractual rights to heirs.

Access remains a practical challenge

Legal experts say one of the biggest misconceptions is that inheriting a digital asset automatically grants access to the account where it is stored. In reality, many online platforms prohibit account transfers, password sharing, or unauthorized access, even after the account holder has died.

Heirs frequently face practical obstacles, including a lack of knowledge about the existence of digital assets, missing login credentials, and service providers operating under foreign jurisdictions with different legal requirements.

Cryptocurrencies present additional complications. Although they may legally form part of an estate, access can become impossible if private keys or recovery phrases are lost.

"This creates a distinction between legal ownership and practical control," Dr. Al Ahbabi said. "Even where the law determines who is entitled to inherit an asset, access may be impossible without the necessary credentials."

Procedures and platform policies

Procedures for handling digital accounts vary by platform. In many cases, family members or legal representatives must provide death certificates and documents proving their legal status before requesting account deletion, closure, or conversion to a memorial account.

Some major technology companies also offer dedicated legacy management tools that allow users to designate trusted contacts or specify how accounts should be handled after death.

Igor Abalov noted that heirs typically require formal probate documents or succession certificates before platforms will cooperate, and that, in the event of refusal, legal or regulatory escalation may be necessary.

Balancing privacy and inheritance rights

Experts also highlight the legal tension between privacy rights and inheritance claims. Al Maysari stressed that access to a deceased person’s data is not absolute and remains limited by privacy laws.

Abalov further explained that UAE courts are likely to consider both contractual inheritance rights and post-mortem privacy protections rooted in legal and Sharia principles, meaning personal communications may remain restricted even when financial digital assets are accessible.

Growing importance of estate planning

Experts say the UAE has made significant progress in recognizing digital assets, particularly within its financial free zones. The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) have introduced legal frameworks covering virtual assets and digital property rights, providing greater certainty for cryptocurrency holders and investors.

Despite these developments, specialists warn that many families remain unaware of the digital assets left behind by deceased relatives until it is too late.

"The most important step is to treat digital assets in the same way as any other valuable asset," Dr. Al Ahbabi said. "People should maintain secure records of their digital holdings, identify where those assets are located, and include them in their wills and estate planning arrangements."

Legal experts agree that as digital wealth continues to grow, advance planning will be essential to prevent disputes, protect privacy, and ensure valuable digital assets can be successfully transferred to future generations.