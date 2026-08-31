Dh800,000 knife tells Al Ain’s 5,000-year story in steel, bronze and stone

It weighs tens of kilogrammes, took more than 18 months to develop and is valued at more than Dh800,000. But the most unusual thing about Tamreen’s latest knife is what it is designed to preserve: 5,000 years of Al Ain’s story.

Created for the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, the one-off knife traces the history of the area from the Stone Age through the Bronze and Iron ages to the modern day, bringing together archaeological references, the ancient 'falaj' irrigation system and landmarks of Al Ain.

Mohammed Al Amiri, general manager of Tamreen General Trading, said the idea was to go beyond simply depicting the falaj and instead capture the history of the area in a single piece.

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The team spent more than 18 months researching and developing the piece, including visits to archaeological sites and museums, where they looked for details that could be incorporated into the design.

Among them were ancient seals displayed in a museum, with engravings that were used as inspiration for patterns incorporated into the Damascus-steel blade. Al Amiri explained that the same seal designs, including their front and back details, were recreated in the metal.

The knife’s structure itself follows the journey of the falaj. Its sculpted form represents the mountains and the water source, with the underground channels shown carrying water towards the 'sharia', where it emerges from the ground before feeding the Al Ain Oasis and its farms and gardens.

A recessed section within the knife represents the water held within the landscape, while the surrounding form depicts the terrain around Al Ain, including sand dunes and mountains.

The piece also brings together materials associated with different periods of history. Copper represents the Bronze Age, while stone is used to reference the Stone Age, alongside iron and Damascus steel.

The knife includes a piece of stone shaped as an ancient knife, mounted with copper, as part of its Stone Age reference.

Al Amiri said the Damascus work was particularly challenging because the blade had to be assembled from multiple pieces and forged together, with different metals combined to create the final pattern.

But despite its elaborate appearance, Al Amiri stressed that the piece is not simply decorative.

“It is a functional knife, not decoration,” he said, while using it to cut through a piece of paper.

The company began creating its annual historical and concept-driven knives in 2022, after previously focusing on conventional knives and engraved pieces.

Its first such creation was a knife inspired by the story of the falcon and its environment. In 2023, the team turned to the Bronze Age after learning from a knife enthusiast about Bronze Age knives held in the collections of the Fujairah Museum.

That piece incorporated elements of Fujairah’s landscape and heritage, including Al Bidyah Mosque, which is more than 600 years old.

In 2025, the company produced its 'Al Ramlah' (sand knife), inspired by the UAE’s desert landscape. Its design represented the movement of sand under the wind, rain and the formation of petrified sand, while its handle incorporated references to the date palm. Three silver pearls were also used to evoke the UAE’s connection between the sea and the desert.

The latest piece represents a further step in the company’s attempt to turn historical research into a physical work of art.

Al Amiri said the development process involved not only the company and artist, but also the materials, fire and forging techniques used to produce the knife.

The 2026 piece is intended to be produced as a unique work rather than as a model that will be replicated.

Tamreen’s connection with the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition dates back to 2007. The company also represents a number of international knife brands and has developed its own products and brands, including Salih Knives, launched in 2015.

For the 2026 edition, Tamreen is also showcasing more than 2,000 different knife models in its pavilion, alongside three new models.