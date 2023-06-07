Dh8 million car launched in Dubai: Here are the most expensive automobiles in the world

The most expensive hand-built car by Rolls-Royce is priced at Dh110 million

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai is known as a magnet for everything luxurious. On Tuesday, Danish carmaker Zenvo Automotive — manufacturer of next-generation hypercars — unveiled for the first time in the Middle East its bespoke TSR-S model priced at a staggering Dh8 million.

Zenvo Automotive also announced its plan to firmly establish a presence in the region, ahead of the launch of an all-new twin-turbo V12, Aurora, in August this year.

The company said: “With all the recent TSR-GT models sold out, Zenvo UAE will register interest in the all-new V12 powered hypercar, Aurora, featuring a modular design chassis with carbon monocoque and carbon subframes, plus Zenvo’s own gearbox with integrated hybrid drive.

Hand-built in Præstø, Denmark, Aurora will be an all-new 6-litre, twin turbo, V12 engine. Aurora Tur will deliver a road focused GT (gran tourer) driving experience with a limited top speed of over 400kmph, while Aurora Agil will feature more aggressive aero designed for maximum capability on the racetrack.”

Zenvo Automotive and Elite Cars Group — the authorised distributor of the Danish hypercar — said limited-edition artisan-made hypercars will be made available “to those interested in completely bespoke manufacturing experiences and unique driving abilities.”

Crème de la crème cars

While the Dh8 million price tag of a single luxury car, which equals the cost of a relatively comfortable villa in a typical community in Dubai, is already way beyond the reach of many of us, here are five of the most expensive vehicles that are out of this world:

1. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: $28-30 million (Dh102.76 million – Dh110 million)

Deemed the most expensive hand-built car by Rolls-Royce, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail made its public debut at Italy’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in latter part of 2021. It’s 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine capable of 563 horsepower.

2. Buggati La Voiture Noire: $18.7 million (Dh68.63 million)

Also hand-sculpted, this all-black carbon-fibre supercar powered by quad-turbo W16 8.10L engine can produce 1500 horsepower, and accelerate from of zero to 100 kph in 2.4 seconds, with a top speed of 420kph.

3. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta: $17.6 million (Dh64.6 million)

Barchetta is the Italian term for ‘little boat’ but nothing is little with this car in terms of power and specifications. The ultralight body is made of carbon fibre and this hypercar can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 355 kph. Only three Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta were ever made.

4. SP Automotive Chaos: $14.4 million (Dh52.85 million)

This ultracar manufactured by Greek automaker Spyros Panopoulos comes in two models: The 2,048-horsepower SP Automotive Chaos Earth Version that costs around $6.3 million; and the quad-turbo V-10 engine Zero Gravity that has a $14.4 million price tag.

5. Rolls-Royce Sweptail: $13 million (Dh47.71 million)

This was once the most expensive car in the world and dubbed as "the automotive equivalent of Haute couture". It boasts of the fusion of the old and the new with a touch of 1920s and ’30s glamour. There is only one of this kind in existing in the world.

