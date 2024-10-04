Dh50,000 fine: Dubai Police seize 180 noisy vehicles for disturbing residential areas

The residential facilities will be spread over five areas
About 180 vehicles were impounded by Dubai in the past three months for creating noise and disturbing residential areas, Dubai Police announced on Friday.
The decisions to seize the 176 vehicles were taken by the General Command of Dubai Police because the drivers caused "inconvenience and disturbance to the security and the calmness of the street" and made "dangerous movements and loud voices, endangering their lives and the lives of road users".
Major General Saif Meher Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said that the Dubai Police launched a traffic campaign to detect reckless drivers over the period of three months from July to September. The campaign also resulted in issuing 251 violations for drivers who carried out activities for the sake of showing off.
These violations were spotted in various Dubai areas including Nad al-Shaba and Maidan Street.
Al Mazrouei said that reckless drivers deliberately wreaked havoc and engaged in unbalanced behaviour on the road, with the aim of filming to attract followers on social media platforms, and gain more views.
Most offenders were tourists from Europe, Asia and Africa while there were also some UAE violators.
Dubai Police added violators have to pay Dh50,000 before the cars can be released from impoundment.
Reckless driving and jumping a red light are among the serious traffic offences in Dubai that will require motorists to shell out Dh50,000 to get their confiscated vehicles released.
Authorities have also repeatedly appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the 'Police Eye' service in the Dubai Police app on smartphones or by contacting the 'We Are All Police' service at 901.
