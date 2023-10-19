Dh5,000 fine in UAE: Rules on setting up outdoor seats explained as winter weather sets in

Currently active on major highways, the system is set to be expanded to internal roads as well
As the cool weather sets in, outdoor seats have started cropping up — but before arranging these al fresco areas, restaurant and cafe owners are reminded that there are rules in place. Violators shall be fined up to Dh5,000, according to the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.
Permits are required to set up temporary outdoor seating areas near commercial establishments, including shops, eateries, cafes, and other service venues, the municipality said as it rolled out a campaign to keep the public informed.
Fees should also be paid and certain guidelines and operational procedures must be followed, with emphasis on maintaining cleanliness.
The municipality has outlined a set of requirements:
The unauthorised establishment of an outdoor seating area incurs a fine of Dh5,000, while violation of permit conditions results in a penalty of Dh3,000, the authority added.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in partnership with the City Municipality Centre, initiated a campaign aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of these rules on putting up temporary outdoor seating areas.
(Inputs from WAM)
ALSO READ:
Currently active on major highways, the system is set to be expanded to internal roads as well
'The UAE is a unique case that demonstrates that if countries work properly and systematically, they can transform the desert into a global megapolis,' he says
Dubai Run will be turning the Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant racetrack for the fifth time next month; here's how to sign up
Situated 157m above the ground, Sky Track is a 335m rooftop track located on the 43rd floor of 1 Residences at Wasl1, Za’abeel
The NCM has urged residents of hazardous weather in parts of the country
Earthquakes measuring 6.0 and 5.5 on the Richter scale rocked Iran at 9.10am and 8.59am, respectively
Guterres urged heads of state, ministers, business leaders to put the Sustainable Development Goals Stimulus Package into effect
The UAE remains hopeful that the council will “soon speak with one voice”