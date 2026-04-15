Dh500 million project: Dubai completes 36% of stormwater drainage programme

Dubai Municipality (DM) has completed 36 per cent of the Dh500 million stormwater drainage infrastructure project in Deira, as part of the first phase of the Tasreef Programme. The project will serve 13 vital areas spanning 4,700 hectares through the development of 60 kilometres of stormwater drainage networks and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of DM, conducted a field visit to review progress, accompanied by executive, administrative, and engineering leaders. He said that the Tasreef Programme which will develop the emirate’s stormwater drainage network, represents a cornerstone of Dubai’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of strategic infrastructure. “These projects aim to make infrastructure more sustainable, advanced, and adaptable to future climate variables through innovative and proactive engineering solutions that reflect Dubai’s approach to building resilient cities of the future,” he said.

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Last month, the UAE saw a week of unstable weather with several parts of the country receiving heavy rainfall, some for up to nine hours continuously. In April 2024, the country had experienced the heaviest rainfall in 75 years, causing widespread flooding. The Tasreef project was announced in June 2024 to serve Dubai for the next 100 years.

Flexible engineering solutions

As part of the first of three main phases, 22 kilometres of drainage networks have been implemented and developed, with pipe diameters reaching up to 2.5 metres. In addition, a new pumping station has been constructed near Dubai Creek with a capacity of up to 8,000 litres per second, further strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of the stormwater system in the area.

The project is one of the most significant initiatives being implemented under the first phase of the Tasreef Programme to develop Dubai’s stormwater drainage network. The programme is the largest of its kind in the region to consolidate stormwater into a unified system characterised by high efficiency and flexibility, with a total cost of Dh30 billion. It aims to enhance infrastructure capacity by 700 per cent, reduce the costs associated with station construction, operations, and maintenance by 20 per cent, and extend the lifespan of the network.

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said that the focus was on improving the efficiency of drainage networks by implementing flexible engineering solutions. “These efforts increase capacity, reduce the risks of water accumulation, and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure, while also improving the quality of services provided to residents,” he said. “This supports sustainable development pathways and ensures the continuity of business and commercial activities in one of Dubai’s most vital areas.”

Dubai Municipality continues to manage stormwater and sewerage networks through an integrated planning and operational approach aligned with the latest global standards and practices in smart city management.