Dh500 fine: Pedestrians get right of way on roads in school, residential zones in Abu Dhabi

Motorists will face penalties for not giving way to pedestrians on roads in certain areas with a speed limit of 40 km/h in Abu Dhabi.

Pedestrians have the right of way when crossing roads with speed limits of 40km/hr in residential, school and hospital areas, Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday.

The authority also stated that these areas do not require crossing lines for pedestrians to cross.

#فيديو | #شرطة_أبوظبي : المناطق السكنية والمدارس تعتبر جميع الأماكن فيها عبور مشاه التي تكون السرعة فيها 40 كم وأقل



