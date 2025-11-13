  • search in Khaleej Times
Dh50 million awarded to 100 UAE workers, companies at Emirates Labour Market Awards

The award highlights best practices and recognises exceptional workers and companies in the UAE labour market

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 1:14 PM

About 100 workers and private companies were awarded in the third edition of Emirates Labour Market Award (ELMA), held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the award highlights best practices and recognises exceptional workers and companies in the UAE labour market.

This year the award has expanded to include 98 winners, up from 84 in the second edition, with a total prize value of Dh50 million, up from Dh37 million in the previous edition.

For the individual awards, first place winners will receive a cash prize of Dh100,000, followed by Dh75,000 for second place and Dh50,000 for third.

Companies that secured first place are classified in the first category of the MoHRE’s classification system and will benefit from discounts on the Ministry's services, corresponding to financial savings of up to Dh1.2 million. Companies awarded second place will receive similar benefits with financial savings of up to Dh1 million, while the third place companies will enjoy financial savings of Dh500,000.

A new subcategory has been introduced this year under ‘Labour Accommodations’ to encourage companies to implement sustainable and recreational initiatives and practices for their workers, particularly during national and Eid holidays.

MoHRE underscored “organising such activities boosts productivity, promotes positive values, and fosters a sense of belonging among workers.

“(They are) seen as valuable contributors to a society rooted in compassion, loyalty, and unity — all while ensuring compliance with laws that protect workers' rights and support their well-being and quality of life,” MoHRE added.

Emirates Labour Market Award is held annually under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.