Dh5 million UAE Lottery win takes Indian expat family closer to dream of owning a home

After winning the first-ever Dh5 million UAE Lottery prize, the 42‑year‑old Indian expat plans to fulfil his biggest dream of owning a home and moving his family out of their rented accommodation.

Murugananth Govinthan struck luck on his first attempt after registering for The UAE Lottery and purchasing his first ticket, which he shared with a close friend. The two will split the second prize, with the top prize of Dh30 million still unclaimed since the introduction of the new format.

"I couldn’t stop thinking about everything I have been through over the past three years, my marriage, my children's education, and all the responsibilities on my shoulders. That’s why I came to the UAE. I didn't expect this to happen so soon. I feel very happy,” said Murugananth.

Currently living with his family in a rented home, the winner said owning a house has always been their long-held dream.

"We are still living in a rented house and have always wanted to build our own home. My children want that too. Earlier, the situation didn't allow it, but now I feel I am on the way to resolving these struggles. I consider this a great blessing from God,” he added.

The Dh5 million second prize was recently increased from Dh1 million, a move organisers said has generated renewed excitement among players across the UAE.

Operated by The Game LLC, The UAE Lottery celebrated its first anniversary in November 2025 after awarding a Dh100 million Grand Prize winner, four Dh1 million winners, and more than 290 players who secured Dh100,000 prizes through Lucky Day, Lucky Chance and scratch card games.

Held weekly every Saturday at 8.30pm since November 29, 2025, the Lucky Day Draw offers participants a chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, alongside the Dh5 million Second Prize and three Lucky Chance raffle prizes worth Dh100,000 each.

All UAE Lottery games are approved and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), with organisers highlighting their commitment to transparency and responsible gaming.