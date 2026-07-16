Now, pay just Dh5 for a ride in Dubai RTA's driverless taxi

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority are now offering autonomous taxi services to the public for Dh5.

These services, available only in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah for now, are being offered in partnership with Apollo Go. Earlier, this service on the Apollo Go app, was available free of charge.

Khaleej Times earlier reported that these rides were, however, chargeable on the Uber app, signalling that this novelty would soon become part of residents' everyday lives.

Autonomous taxis operate through an integrated software system powered by artificial intelligence, high-definition digital maps, and deep learning algorithms, enabling real-time data processing and decision-making during operation.

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The vehicles can interact effectively with dynamic traffic conditions, including intersections, traffic signals, pedestrians, and other vehicles, while fully complying with traffic regulations.

The system is supported by extensive operational experience, with the operator’s fleet having accumulated more than 150 million kilometres of safe driving and completed over 10 million autonomous trips across multiple cities worldwide.

How to book a ride

To take a ride, residents need to download the Apollo Go app and create an account.

Once logged in, users can choose their pick-up and drop-off locations within the service zone. For example, a short trip from the Jumeirah Mosque to Umm Suqeim is available.

After confirming the ride, the vehicle arrives at the selected location. Passengers can unlock the car using a one-time password (OTP) provided in the app and begin their journey.